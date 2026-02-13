Liberia: MPW, World Bank Partner to Safeguard Monrovia From Devastating Floods

By Stephen G. Fellajuah

Monrovia, Liberia, February 12, 2026 -- The Ministry of Public Works (MPW), in collaboration with the World Bank through the Liberia Urban Resilience Project (LURP), has dedicated 11 pieces of critical equipment to strengthen stormwater drainage cleaning and reduce flood risks in Greater Monrovia.

The dedication ceremony took place on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the Ministry of Public Works. The new equipment includes two Sinoway backhoe loaders, five portable water pumps, and four Baumach dump trucks, each with a 28,000-kilogram payload designed for rugged terrain. A high-capacity Iveco Mounted Jetter truck is also en route and expected to arrive by April 2026. The combined market value of the equipment is US$666,600.

This acquisition marks a significant advancement in drainage cleaning operations and flood mitigation in Greater Monrovia, where flooding is often attributed to inadequate infrastructure and weak maintenance. Officials note that the new assets will greatly improve the efficiency, frequency, and reliability of drainage system upkeep across the capital.

The intervention is part of LURP's broader urban management and capacity-building framework, targeting cities including Monrovia, Paynesville, Buchanan, Gbarnga, and Ganta. The event brought together Prince D. Tambah, Deputy Minister for Technical Services at MPW, media representatives, and other key project stakeholders.

Presenting the equipment, Joe S. Molue, Lead Civil Engineer of LURP, highlighted the importance of the machinery in bolstering urban resilience and mitigating flood risks in Monrovia.

Receiving the equipment, Deputy Minister Tambah expressed gratitude and optimism, stating that the government is confident the new assets will significantly improve operational performance, particularly in drainage cleaning, emergency response, and flood prevention.

"This will really take us in the direction where we can respond quickly and help with our routine and periodic maintenance," Tambah noted, assuring that the equipment will be deployed in line with the project's development objectives.

The Liberia Urban Resilience Project is a six-year partnership between the Government of Liberia and the World Bank, aimed at improving urban planning and enhancing flood and climate resilience through transformative infrastructure and capacity-building initiatives.

With US$40 million in World Bank financing, LURP seeks to strengthen flood resilience, expand access to basic services, rehabilitate and construct drainage systems, and support market and community upgrading investments across Liberia's urban centers.