Guinea Bissau: Guinea-Bissau Makes Winter Olympics Debut With Teen Skier Tang

Guinea-Bissau is making its first appearance at the Winter Olympics, with 19-year-old skier Winston Tang set to compete in the slalom at the Milano-Cortina Games in Italy, which run until 22 February.

For the West African country, it is the first time its winter sports federation has been represented at the Games.

Tang was born in Utah in the United States and began skiing at the age of two. He is following in the footsteps of his father, a former Olympic athlete, but says he is not focused on results.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It's just ski the best I can, try to make it to the second run and see how things go," Tang explained.

African athletes have blazed a trail at Winter Olympics for over 60 years

Father and son on Olympic slopes

Tang's father, Thomas Tang, competed for Chinese Taipei at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada, and again in 1992 in Albertville, France, taking part in the giant slalom and super-G events.

Now secretary-general of the Guinea-Bissau Winter Sports Federation Tang senior says he feels enormous pride watching his son follow in his footsteps - or ski tracks.

"I'm so proud. People in Guinea-Bissau really support us," he told RFI.

The federation's ambition is to train other athletes and take them to the 2030 Winter Olympics, which will be held in the French Alps.

This story was adapted from the original version in Portuguese by Marco Martins