Nigeria: CEPI Launches Global Plan to Secure the Future Against Epidemic and Pandemic Threats

blog

OSLO, 13 FEB--As deadly disease outbreaks become ever more frequent and disruptive, CEPI (the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) is setting out a bold plan to transform the way the world tackles the most dangerous viral threats.

The new five-year strategy--CEPI 3.0--was unveiled today as CEPI called on governments, philanthropies and partners to invest US$2.5 billion to strengthen the world's disease defences.

"During COVID-19, the world paid the price of not being prepared," said Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI. "Recent outbreaks of Nipah, Ebola, Chikungunya and Marburg are powerful reminders that epidemic and pandemic disease present one of the greatest challenges of our time. Science offers us a solution: by taking decisive action now we can secure a safer future for all."

Research suggests that the risk of another pandemic on a scale similar to COVID-19 in our lifetimes is significant, with global losses from future pandemics estimated to be, on average, more than $700 billion each year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

CEPI 3.0, due to begin in 2027, is designed to meet this challenge. Maintaining CEPI's steadfast focus on equity, it will harness the latest scientific advances to systematically reduce the likelihood, impact and cost of epidemics and pandemics. At its core is the 100 Days Mission, CEPI's game-changing goal to develop safe, effective and accessible vaccines against a virus with pandemic potential in as little as 100 days. Modellers estimate that had vaccines been available in 100 days after COVID-19 was first identified, more than 8 million lives could have been saved and trillions of dollars of global economic damage averted.

The new strategy will see CEPI and its partners deliver three interconnected priorities that will enable faster and fairer protection for all in the face of epidemic and pandemic threats. If fully funded CEPI 3.0 will:

Develop vaccines to tackle both known and emerging threats. CEPI will advance response- ready vaccines for many of the most menacing known epidemic pathogens--such as Lassa, Nipah and Rift Valley fever--while generating scientific tools, data and knowledge across most of the viral families deemed by the World Health Organization to harbour pathogens capable of causing a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) or a pandemic. This pioneering research will dramatically accelerate new vaccine development and give the world a crucial headstart in responding to newly-emerging viruses.

Advance rapid-response platforms so they are ready and available for swift vaccine development and production. CEPI will accelerate the development of platform technologies and embed them with regional manufacturers so that countries can move quickly against outbreaks. CEPI and its partners will work closely with regulators to ensure they have access to relevant data on how the platforms perform to facilitate regulatory preparedness. This approach will enable rapid vaccine development, faster manufacturing scale-up, rapid regulatory assessment of candidate vaccines and greater equity from the start.

Support global networks that can be quickly activated to execute the 100 Days Mission. CEPI will connect, strengthen and rigorously test its global scientific networks so they are ready to respond quickly and seamlessly in an emergency at every stage of the journey, from the early R&D once a threat is detected through to manufacturing. We will secure access to 1-2 billion doses of regional manufacturing capacity to enable fast and fair outbreak response.

Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, said: "CEPI is a global R&D champion and, for Africa, its 100 Days Mission is transformative. Our partnership with CEPI helps Africa to strengthen our surveillance capacity so we can detect outbreaks early and to put in place the infrastructure to develop and manufacture safe and effective vaccines that make Africa and the world safer."

CEPI 3.0 is the next phase of CEPI's mission to accelerate the development of vaccines and other biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats so they can be accessible to all people in need. In less than 10 years, CEPI has become central to global health security - supporting more than 50 vaccine candidates and 25 platform investments, co-conceiving and co-leading COVAX to deliver nearly 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses and avert millions of deaths, and contributing to scientific breakthroughs for a host of pernicious pathogens, with equity embedded throughout.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CEPI requires US$3.6 billion in total to deliver its new strategy. With US$1.1 billion already secured and committed, CEPI is now seeking additional investment of US$2.5 billion to unlock its new strategy to protect the world against epidemic and pandemic threats.

Please email jodie.rogers@cepi.net to request an embargoed copy of CEPI's investment case.

Further resources will be available on CEPI's website from Friday 13 February 00.01 GMT.