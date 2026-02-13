Nigeria: Adams-Aliu, New NNS Beecroft Commander Pledges Crackdown On Maritime Crime Amid Growing Sea Trade

Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Wednesday, pledged to reinforce focus on securing Nigeria's economic waters and strengthening the fight against maritime crimes as he assumed command of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT (NNS BEECROFT), Apapa, Lagos.

Speaking at the handing and talking over ceremony at the NNS BEECROFT conference room, Adams-Aliu said his leadership would be guided by the actualisation of the Chief of the Naval Staff's vision of "a mobile, agile and professional naval force dedicated to safeguarding Nigeria's maritime domain in collaboration with other security agencies".

The new commander said his immediate priority is to reposition NNS BEECROFT to effectively fulfil its core mandate of securing Nigeria's economic waters, which host a significant proportion of the nation's commercial activities.

He noted that increased economic activities at sea often attract criminal elements, underscoring the need to strengthen investigative processes and reinforce measures against maritime crimes.

Adams-Aliu affirmed his commitment to intensifying operations against smuggling, stowaways and cross-border maritime offences, stressing a zero-tolerance stance against criminal activities within and around Nigeria's territorial waters.

He also highlighted the importance of collaboration within the command structure and sustained engagement with the media to ensure timely and effective dissemination of information.

The ceremony marked the formal handover of command from Rear Admiral PP Nimyel, who completed his one year tenure as the 64th Commander of NNS BEECROFT, having assumed office on February 6, 2025.

Nimyel expressed appreciation to officers, senior and junior ratings, civilian staff and members of the media for their cooperation during his stewardship, noting that their support helped sustain the base's operational effectiveness despite a demanding operational tempo.

Adams-Aliu, who until his recent appointment served as the Director of Naval Information, reflected on his long-standing professional relationship with his predecessor, which dates back to their cadet days at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Adams-Aliu expressed gratitude to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abass (Admiralty Medal), for entrusting him with what he described as a significant responsibility.

He also acknowledged the guidance of the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral AA Mustapha, pledging to align his leadership with the strategic direction of the Nigerian Navy.

The change of command ceremony formally installed Adams-Aliu as the 65th Commander of NNS BEECROFT, with assurances that the naval base would continue to serve as a critical pillar of Nigeria's maritime security architecture.

Commodore Aiwuyor Augustine Adams-Aliu was born on 15 December 1977 in Lagos, Nigeria. He attended Shepherd Hill Primary School, Lagos, from 1983 to 1988, and King's College, Lagos, from 1990 to 1994.

He proceeded to the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1995, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1999. He was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 2000 as a member of the 47 Regular Course.

In the course of his military career, Commodore Adams-Aliu attended several professional courses. These include the Captain Career Course at the United States Army Infantry School, Fort Benning, Georgia, USA, from November 2007 to June 2008.

He also attended the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Nigeria, where he completed the Junior Staff Course in 2004 and the Senior Staff Course in 2010.

He further developed his expertise in naval warfare after graduating from the Naval War College, Nigeria, in 2018, and the United States Naval War College, Rhode Island, USA, in 2019.

From July 2020 to June 2021, he obtained a Master of Arts degree in Strategic Security Studies from the National Defence University, Washington DC, USA.

During this period, he won the Ambassador's Award as the Most Outstanding International Fellow at the College of International Security Affairs for the year 2021.

Commodore Adams-Aliu commenced his naval career as a Watch Keeping Officer on board various Nigerian Navy ships from 2000 to 2004.

He later worked in a multi-cultural operational environment as a Military Observer with the United Nations Mission in Liberia from 2011 to 2012.

From 2013 to 2014, he served as Officer in Charge of Nigerian Navy Ship BENIN and Squadron Commander of the SHALDAG Boat Squadron.

He was the Pioneer Commanding Officer of Nigerian Navy Ship KARADUWA from 2016 to 2018, and later served as the Executive Officer of Forward Operating Base FORMOSO.

Between 2019 and 2020, Adams-Aliu served as the Principal Staff Officer (Navy) to the Chief of Defence Staff.

Upon graduation from the National Defence University in 2021, he became a Directing Staff and Member of Faculty at the Naval War College, Nigeria. At the College, he taught Operational Art and Campaign Planning Concepts, specialising in the planning and conduct of war games.

In March 2023, he was appointed Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base BADAGRY. In January 2024, he became Deputy Director, Plans, at Naval Headquarters.

Shortly afterwards, he was appointed Director of Naval Information and official spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy, a position he held until he assumed duty as Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, on February 11, 2026.

His awards include the Distinguished Service Star, Passed Staff Course, United Nations Medal, Nigerian Navy Command at Sea Badge, and Distinguished Fellow of the Naval War College (dagger +).

Commodore Adams-Aliu is a member of several professional bodies, including the United States Naval Institute, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, International Institute of Professional Security, and the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

He is married to Dr. Loretta Adams-Aliu, and the union is blessed with three children, two girls and a boy. His hobbies include taking long walks, deep spiritual meditation, and watching soccer.