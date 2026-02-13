Nigeria: Itemuagbor - Road Running Can Drive Nigeria's Economy and Youth Devt

*Okpekpe Race organiser welcomes delegates to African Road Running Conference in Lagos

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, have welcomed delegates to Lagos for the African Road Running Conference, expressing confidence that the gathering will energise the discipline across Africa.

The two-day conference, which runs from February 12 to 13 in Nigeria's commercial capital, has drawn representatives from World Athletics, including Alessio Punzi, Head of Road Running, and Kenyan legend Paul Tergat, a five-time World Cross Country champion, two-time Olympic silver medalist and multiple World Championships medalist.

Mike Itemuagbor, promoter of the Okpekpe race, the first in Nigeria and West Africa to earn World Athletics label status, said the timing is perfect for Africa to reposition road running as both a sporting and socio-economic driver.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Let me first say a big welcome to all the international delegates to this conference in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. I am thrilled we have the opportunity to discuss road running in Africa. The benefits of road running to a nation go far beyond sport itself as it touches health, economy, tourism, and national identity," Itemuagbor said.

He stressed that the conference is not just about races but about aligning with global standards, elevating athletes to elite levels, showcasing innovations in race organisation, and highlighting the economic and social impact of road running.

Itemuagbor pointed to Kenya and Ethiopia as examples of how road running can transform societies.

"Road running is a major source of employment in many countries, especially Kenya and Ethiopia, which have produced thousands of elite-level runners over time. These athletes have become social and economic drivers of their regions and countries. If we embrace this in Nigeria, it can also help boost employment generation," he explained.

Iteemuagbor, specially invited because of his pioneering role in elevating road running in Nigeria to world-class status added that the Lagos conference should help both the private sector and government understand why road running deserves funding and encourage athletics authorities in Nigeria to re-assess strategies to develop the discipline.

The Okpekpe race promoter commended the Shehu Dikko-led National Sports Commission for agreeing to host the event, describing the conference as the 'ginger' Nigeria needs to do much more for distance running.