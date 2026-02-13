Ghana: Minister Urges Stronger Church-Government Collaboration to Tackle Youth Challenges

THE Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Mr George Opare Addo, has called for enhanced collaboration between the government and the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) to address the growing challenges confronting young people in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of the Christian Council of Ghana in Accra on Thursday, Mr Opare Addo emphasised that the Church remains one of Ghana's most trusted institutions, playing a vital role in shaping the moral, spiritual, and social foundation of the nation, making it a key partner in youth development.

He explained that the newly established Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment was created to give deliberate and focused attention to youth-related issues, which had previously been scattered across various ministries.

"As a country, we have not always been intentional about youth development. Youth issues were at different times placed under education and sports, where other priorities often overshadowed them," he indicated.

Highlighting the significance of Ghana's youthful population, the minister noted that individuals aged 15 to 35 constitute about 38 per cent of the population. When children aged 0-14 are included, nearly 70 per cent of Ghanaians are young.

"This demographic cannot be ignored. A youthful population can either be a powerful asset or a serious national challenge, depending on how well we invest in their health, education, skills, and leadership," he added.

Mr Opare Addo identified key challenges facing young people, including mental health concerns, substance abuse, unemployment-related stress, sexual and reproductive health risks, and digital addiction.

To address these issues, the ministry has outlined five strategic focus areas: health and wellbeing; education, skills development, and training; economic empowerment; civic engagement and community participation; and personal development and leadership.

Stressing the importance of collaboration, the minister proposed partnerships with the Church in areas such as career mentorship programmes, scholarship support, apprenticeship training, and digital skills development.

The Chairman of the Council, Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (Rtd), reaffirmed the Council's commitment to tackling youth challenges, particularly substance abuse, unemployment, and environmental concerns. He highlighted the Church's active role in responding to national issues, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as an example, when many congregations educated members on health safety protocols during worship services.

"In the same manner, the council will mainstream youth-related concerns, including substance abuse and mental health, into church activities and worship services," he added.

The Secretary General of the Council, Rev. Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose, disclosed that the council had already implemented skills training initiatives, anti-corruption campaigns, and substance abuse sensitisation programmes. He noted that a youth database was being developed to guide targeted interventions and emphasised the need to be intentional about addressing the challenges affecting both young men and women.