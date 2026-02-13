Ghana: GWL Deploys 200 Service Personnel to Recover Gh¢866m Debt, Boost Digital Payments

GHANA Water Limited (GWL) has launched a Field Debt Recovery and Digital Payment Sensitisation initiative, deploying 200 National Service Personnel to help recover outstanding customer arrears and promote electronic payment systems across the country.

The programme, unveiled in Accra yesterday, forms part of the company's broader strategy to improve revenue mobilisation, reduce commercial losses and strengthen customer engagement in its operational areas.

The Managing Director of GWL, Mr Adam Mutawakilu, said the intervention had become necessary as the company grappled with mounting arrears of GH¢866 million as of December 31, 2025. Out of the total debt, GH¢551 million representing 63 per cent, was recorded in the Accra-Tema Metropolitan Area. He said this had compelled management to concentrate recovery efforts in the capital and surrounding fast-growing municipalities.

Mr Mutawakilu explained that the National Service Personnel had undergone specialised training at the Ghana Water Institute and would support district offices to identify, report and recover unpaid bills. They would also educate customers on water billing procedures and payment options. He stressed that the personnel were being deployed to complement, not replace, existing district staff. District offices, he added, would continue to be assessed based on their performance in reducing arrears and strengthening accountability.

Beyond debt recovery, the personnel are expected to drive the company's digital transformation agenda by encouraging customers to adopt electronic payment platforms such as the GWL mobile application and the shortcode *1010#. Currently, digital payments account for about 32 per cent of GWL's revenue collections. Again, Mr Mutawakilu mentioned that the company aims to achieve full digital adoption in order to minimise cash handling and curb revenue leakages.

The Managing Director further tasked the personnel to assist in identifying illegal connections, meter tampering and other malpractices that contribute to high non-revenue water, which stood at 51.6 per cent as of December 2025. He described the situation as unsustainable and urged them to report infractions promptly to specialised enforcement teams for corrective action and possible prosecution under existing regulatory laws.

Mr Mutawakilu emphasised that the personnel would serve as field ambassadors to strengthen community relations, dispel misinformation and promote responsible water usage. He cautioned them against misconduct, extortion and falsification of reports, stressing that GWL maintains a zero-tolerance policy. The company, he noted, would collaborate with national security agencies to monitor their activities and ensure strict adherence to operational and ethical standards.

Moreover, assuring customers of improved service delivery, Mr Mutawakilu indicated that GWL was working to enhance water supply reliability, including ongoing negotiations to restore operations at the Accra desalination plant following government intervention. He appealed for public patience, stating that enhanced revenue mobilisation through the initiative would support infrastructure expansion and help deliver safe, reliable and sustainable water supply nationwide.

The General Manager of Finance and Administration, Mr Lucas Amewudah, described the initiative as part of broader board-approved measures to curb revenue losses and deepen digital payment penetration, which currently stands at 32.6 per cent. He noted that arrears growth in the Accra-Tema area had reached five per cent, compared to the national average of 4.1 per cent, underscoring the need for urgent management intervention.