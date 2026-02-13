Africa: AUC Chairperson This Morning Conferred With H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, this morning conferred with H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, on the margins of the 39th AU Summit at the AU Headquarters.

The Chairperson expressed appreciation for President Ndayishimiye's support for Africa's strategic priorities & encouraged continued engagement in advancing continental integration, as well as peace & stability across the region. He also commended Burundi's contribution to stabilization efforts in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo & in Somalia.

President Ndayishimiye congratulated the Chairperson on the momentum generated since assuming office and highlighted Burundi's progress in reconciliation, peace consolidation, and institutional stability. He offered to share Burundi's experience with Member States facing similar challenges, including in the Sahel, eastern DRC, and the Central African Republic.

The two leaders also reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Summit.