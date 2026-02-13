Nigeria: Ghana Police Bust Alleged Prostitution Ring, Arrest 12 Nigerians, Others

Operatives of the New Juaben South Municipal Police Command in Koforidua, Eastern Region of Ghana, have arrested 13 suspected commercial sex workers, including 12 Nigerians and one Ghanaian during a special operation targeting prostitution and alleged human trafficking.

Police also apprehended two additional suspects, including a landlord accused of providing accommodation for the activities and a bouncer allegedly linked to the operation.

According to Ghanaian news outlet, Modern Ghana, the arrests were carried out on Monday, February 10, 2026, following a complaint filed on February 6 by a 30-year-old Nigerian woman, Stella Godwill. She reportedly told authorities that she had been trafficked from Nigeria to Ghana by a woman identified as Christabel Simon Monday for prostitution.

The Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Ransford Nsiah, said the complainant alleged that she was required to meet a daily earnings target of GH¢400 but was only able to raise GH¢250 on the day of the incident. She claimed her trafficker and the latter's boyfriend, Simon Kwarteng, assaulted her for failing to meet the quota.

Acting on the report, police launched an investigation and proceeded to Dabiasem, a suburb of New Juaben, where Monday was arrested. Further enquiries led officers to a suspected brothel in the same area, resulting in the arrest of 12 additional suspects. Police said condoms were recovered during the operation.

"Last Sunday, we received a complaint from another Nigerian lady that she had been assaulted by her mistress, whom we normally call a 'queen mother.' The assault happened because she could not meet the daily target of GH¢400 set by the queen mother," Superintendent Nsiah said.

He added that officers also arrested a man who allegedly converted his property into a brothel and charged occupants GH¢25 daily.

"We also arrested another man who had constructed a house and turned it into a brothel where the women are staying. He collects GH¢25 per day from them. So far, about 15 persons, the youngest aged between 15 and 32 years, are in police custody and will be put before the court immediately," Superintendent Nsiah said.

Police said about 15 suspects aged between 15 and 31 are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court after investigations. Authorities confirmed that the minor among them has been separated for protection, while arrangements were being made with the Department of Social Welfare.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Augustine Kusi Asante, the Municipal Crime Officer, warned landlords against renting out properties for illegal activities, noting that Section 277 of Ghana's Criminal Offences Act, 1960, criminalises operating a brothel and prescribes penalties including fines or imprisonment.

Police said the suspects allegedly violated Sections 273, 274 and 277 of the Act, which prohibit prostitution, human trafficking and brothel operations.

The police also expressed concern over the involvement of minors in commercial sex activities and urged members of the public to volunteer information that could help dismantle trafficking networks and protect vulnerable persons.

Authorities said investigations were ongoing as part of broader efforts to curb trafficking and exploitation in the Eastern Region, where previous probes uncovered syndicates that allegedly lured young girls from Nigeria with promises of hospitality jobs before forcing them into prostitution.