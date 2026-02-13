Liberia: Boakai Pledges Better Housing, Annual Recruitment of 600 AFL Personnel to Boost Morale

Monrovia, Liberia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), has pledged his administration's commitment to improving the welfare of military personnel, including better living conditions and an annual recruitment drive to strengthen morale and operational readiness.

Speaking during the 69th Armed Forces Day celebration, President Boakai assured soldiers that his government would provide a more conducive environment to enhance both their physical and mental well-being.

"The strength of our military lies not only in training and equipment but also in the welfare of our personnel," the President said, emphasizing the government's plans to decongest barracks and improve housing conditions.

Ongoing renovations are already underway in Margibi and Nimba Counties, with similar projects slated for Bomi and Maryland Counties. President Boakai noted that the Ministry of National Defense, in collaboration with the Ministries of State and Public Works, would assess existing facilities and initiate new construction or refurbishments where needed.

"These projects are more than infrastructure; they are investments in dignity, ensuring that our soldiers and their families live in safe, decent, and supportive environments. A soldier who is dignified at home will defend our nation abroad," he said.

Strengthening the Armed Forces

President Boakai described Armed Forces Day as an occasion to honor the courage, sacrifice, and commitment of soldiers who defend Liberia's sovereignty and democracy. He also called for reflection on the legacy of past generations while renewing the pledge to strengthen the AFL as a pillar of national stability and honor.

Acknowledging challenges such as high attrition rates and the aging of some personnel, the President announced that beginning in 2026, the government will conduct an annual recruitment of 600 personnel, a program set to continue through 2029.

"This recruitment drive is not just about numbers; it is about building a force that reflects the diversity, resilience, and aspirations of the Liberian people," Boakai said. "This strategy ensures that the AFL remains youthful, dynamic, and capable of responding to both traditional and emerging security threats."

Regional and International Partnerships

The President commended Major General Ali Sabu, Chief of Army Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who served as keynote speaker at the celebration, highlighting Nigeria's historic support for Liberia's peace and security.

"Liberia's security is inseparable from the security of West Africa. Nigeria has stood with Liberia in times of trial and triumph, offering solidarity, expertise, and friendship," Boakai said. "Peace in one nation strengthens peace in the region."

He also welcomed Major General Thomas D. Waldhauser and the Capstone delegation from the United States National Defense University, describing their presence as a testament to enduring strategic defense partnerships.

"Your attendance reflects the United States' commitment to safeguarding peace and security in Liberia and West Africa," he emphasized.

Keynote Address by Nigerian Army Chief

Major General Ali Sabu described his role as keynote speaker as a homecoming, recalling his prior service in Liberia.

"This land has played a significant part in my service to Nigeria and Africa," he said, noting the close ties he maintained with AFL officers since 2007.

"It is a moment of joy to see the young and vibrant officers we mentored taking charge of Liberia's defense and security. Although my duties have taken me elsewhere, I have never truly left. It is delightful to witness the AFL serving as a force for good," General Sabu added.

The presence of top military officials from Nigeria and the United States at the 69th anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) underscores the pivotal roles both nations have played in Liberia's transformation from a war-torn country to a contributor to international peacekeeping efforts.

During Liberia's First and Second Civil Wars, Nigeria led the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) missions. Nigerian troops constituted the largest contingent and played a decisive role in stabilizing conflict zones, protecting civilians, and supporting the implementation of peace agreements.

Post-War Peacekeeping and Training

Following the end of the civil war, Nigerian forces continued their involvement under the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), where they provided security and mentorship to Liberia's newly restructured security institutions. Nigerian officers contributed significantly to capacity building, military professionalism, and leadership development within the AFL and the broader security sector. The first post-war Chief of Staff of the AFL was the late Major General Suraj Abdurrahman of the Nigerian Army. As part of the transitional arrangement, Major General Abdurrahman was appointed to lead the newly reconstituted AFL.

The United States has also remained a key partner in rebuilding and strengthening the AFL. Through comprehensive training programs, the U.S. has focused on enhancing professionalism, civil-military relations, leadership, and tactical capabilities. Training initiatives have taken place both in Liberia and in the United States, including at respected military institutions such as Fort Benning and the Joint Forces Staff College.

Technical Assistance and Joint Exercises

Beyond training, the United States has provided substantial technical assistance to modernize the AFL. This support includes the provision of equipment, vehicles, uniforms, and logistical resources. U.S.-supported programs emphasize respect for human rights, ethical conduct, and operational readiness.

Liberia has also participated in joint military exercises, often facilitated by the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). Exercises such as Obangame Express, along with smaller bilateral drills, have strengthened Liberia's maritime security capabilities, counterterrorism readiness, and peacekeeping proficiency.

Additionally, U.S. support has enabled Liberia to deploy troops to United Nations peacekeeping missions, reinforcing the country's evolving role as a contributor to regional and global stability. The overarching objective remains the development of a professional military force capable of defending national sovereignty while effectively engaging in international peacekeeping operations.