Liberia Edges Up in 2025 Corruption Perception Index, Cental Warns Against Complacency Amidst 'Marginal' Progress

Monrovia — Liberia has made a slight recovery in the global fight against corruption, climbing one point on the 2025 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), according to the latest report released by Transparency International (TI).

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), the national chapter of TI, has unveiled the national chapter of TI findings on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The report shows Liberia now scores 28 out of 100, moving up from 27 in 2024. Despite this incremental gain, the country remains ranked among the world's "worst decliners" since 2012, highlighting a steep uphill battle for the Boakai-Koung Administration.

Presenting the report in Monrovia, CENTAL Executive Director Anderson Miamen noted that while the one-point increase represents a second consecutive year of progress, the pace is slowing. In 2024, Liberia saw a two-point jump; the 2025 results suggest the anti-corruption speed has decelerated.

"The marginal progress is noted, but more decisive actions are needed," Mr. Miamen stated. "The 1-point increment gives an indication that President Boakai reduced his anti-corruption speed, instead of accelerating and being revolutionary to achieve greater impacts."

Liberia now ranks 136 out of 182 countries surveyed. The score of 28 remains well below the Sub-Saharan African average of 32 and the global average of 42.

The report casts a long shadow over Liberia's historical performance. Since 2012, the country has dropped a total of 13 points, losing 9 points during the Sirleaf era and 7 during the Weah administration.

CENTAL expressed deep concern that despite the recent gains, "immunity for corruption still remains high."

The group pointed to several red flags undermining the rule of law, including: "Underfunded Integrity Institutions: Public graft-fostering bodies remain financially strangled.

Sanctioned Officials: A lack of full investigation and prosecution for former officials accused of acquiring illicit wealth.

Arbitrary Appointments: Recent appointments at the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) were criticized for bypassing transparent and competitive processes."

"We caution against any form of complacency," Mr. Miamen warned. "The impact of the asset declaration process remains unconvincing."

Sub-Saharan Africa continues to struggle, recording the lowest regional average globally (32). While countries like Seychelles (68) and Cabo Verde (62) lead the pack, Liberia sits in the lower tier alongside neighbors like Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Globally, Denmark (89), Finland (88), and Singapore (84) remain the cleanest, while South Sudan (9) and Somalia (9) sit at the bottom, plagued by instability and repressed civil societies.

To move beyond marginal gains, CENTAL through its Executive Director is calling for a radical shift in how the government handles public resources with key recommendations include: The immediate establishment of a specialized anti-corruption court, a full financial and moral support for anti-graft institutions, Greater oversight of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and the national budget, addressing systemic bad governance within the Judiciary and Legislature.

In conclusion, CENTAL Boss lauded the media and civil society activists for their vocal stance against corruption over the last two years, urging President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Speaker Richard Koon, and Chief Justice Yamie Gbeisay to take collective responsibility for the country's integrity trajectory.

"The culture of impunity must end," Mr. Miamen concluded.