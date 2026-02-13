Liberia: Agriculture Ministry Suspends Five Staff Following Audit and Investigations

Monrovia — Following investigations into serious administrative and financial irregularities, the Ministry of Agriculture has taken administrative actions against five staff members in line with the Civil Service Agency (CSA) Standing Orders and the Ministry's commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The actions follow findings from CSA investigations and preliminary audit reports that identified breaches of administrative procedures, unauthorized actions, and failures to adhere to established financial and human resource management protocols.

According to the Ministry, Mr. Abraham T. Blyden, Welfare Officer of the Human Resources Division, has been suspended without pay for a month, effective February 10, 2026. The decision follows findings that Mr. Blyden unilaterally engaged the Civil Service Agency, altering his employment status, including a change of position and an upward salary adjustment from Three Hundred Five United States Dollars (USD 305.00) to One Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars (USD 1,500.00).

The Ministry described the action as a serious administrative breach and a violation of CSA Standing Orders on misconduct and conduct unbecoming a public servant.

Upon completion of his suspension, Mr. Blyden will be reassigned outside the Human Resources Division. Similarly, Ms. Barbara J. Swen, Secretary in the Human Resources Division, has been suspended without pay for one-month, effective February 10, 2026, for conniving with Mr. Blyden and receiving salary payments of One Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars (USD 1,500.00), which she was not entitled to, and failing to return the excess amount into government's coffers.

The Ministry noted that the actions constitute dishonesty in the conduct of government business and undermine public trust. After their suspension period, the staff have been mandated to return the excess funds.

Additionally, three senior staff members, Mrs. Marietta S. Johnson Kolee, Deputy Comptroller; Mr. Halala W. Kokulo, Director, Land and Water Resources Division; and Mrs. Morleeta Mends-Cole Chea, Acting Director of the Crop Resources Division, have been placed on administrative suspension for one month pending the outcome of a final audit report.

Preliminary audit findings indicate the non-disclosure of operational accounts for the ECOWAS Agroecology Project and the MOA-SYRIMAO Project, which were maintained at United Bank for Africa (UBA) and EcoBank Liberia Ltd., respectively.

These staff, under the supervision of the Deputy Comptroller, conducted transactions on these accounts without the knowledge of the Senior Management Team of the Ministry.

The administrative suspensions are intended to allow an impartial review and due process by the Ministry's Audit and Legal Committee.

All staff members involved have been instructed to surrender all ongoing assignments and Ministry properties promptly.

The Ministry emphasizes that administrative suspensions are precautionary measures pending the conclusion of ongoing investigations and review processes, and do not constitute a final action.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah has reaffirmed the Ministry's zero-tolerance policy on misconduct and financial improprieties in the public service.

"The Ministry of Agriculture remains committed to upholding integrity, accountability, and transparency in all its operations. These actions demonstrate our resolve to ensure that public trust is protected and that all staff operate within established rules and procedures," the Minister stated.

The Ministry assures the public and its development partners that it will continue to strengthen internal controls and administrative systems to prevent future occurrences and ensure efficient and responsible management of public resources.