Liberia: Naymote, LACC Launch 2-Year Fellowship to Train 100 Young Leaders for Anti-Corruption Reforms

12 February 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Monrovia — In a bold push to position young professionals at the forefront of Liberia's governance reforms, Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, in collaboration with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), has officially launched the Governance and Anti-Corruption Fellowship (GAF) Program.

The two-year initiative is designed to nurture a new generation of ethical, reform-minded leaders equipped to strengthen democratic governance and institutional integrity across the country.

The fellowship was formally launched on Tuesday, February 10, at the Civil Service Agency (CSA) office located within the Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

The ceremony drew a high-profile audience, including senior government officials, diplomats from the Embassies of Sweden, Ireland, and Germany, development partners, and civil society leaders.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In his welcome remarks, Naymote Deputy Program Director Joshua Dennis Cleon emphasized that corruption remains the single greatest threat to Liberia's development.

He argued that policies alone cannot fix the system; it requires a shift in leadership culture.

"This program is designed to promote transparency, strengthen oversight, and support reforms that enhance accountability across public institutions," Mr. Cleon said. "At Naymote, we believe that sustainable governance reform is built through partnership, evidence-based advocacy, and citizen engagement."

Delivering remarks on behalf of the LACC Executive Chairperson, Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe, Commissioner Samuel F. Dakana described the fellowship as a deliberate investment in people.

"The fellowship is not a certificate to hang on the wall. It is a call to action," Mr. Dakana told the inaugural cohort.

He noted that the partnership between NAYMOTE and the LACC reflects a vital model where state institutions and civil society collaborate to expand civic participation and strengthen accountability.

Performing the official launch, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Aliou Mamadou Dia challenged the fellows to find their courage.

"This is a big responsibility. It is time to challenge and use the influence you have on social media and in your offices to speak out," Mr. Dia said.

"If you see something, say something. When you stand, you are not standing for yourself; you are standing for the entire nation."

International partners echoed the urgency of the initiative. The Embassy of Ireland highlighted Liberia's "youth bulge," noting that with nearly 75% of the population under age 35, the country is at a defining crossroads.

"These fellows will return to their communities not merely as graduates, but as ambassadors of a movement," an embassy official stated, adding that public resources must be managed honestly to ensure trust for future generations.

The most stinging charge of the day came from Lawrence Yealue, Executive Director of AccountabilityLab Liberia. Speaking on behalf of civil society, Mr. Yealue warned the fellows against becoming "spies" for the corrupt elite.

"Today, you should refuse to be bought. You should refuse to have your mindset realigned with corruption. Sometimes you come with smiling faces, but you are the agents of the few who are already corrupted. I hope this is not what you are here for."

He urged the youth to set "new boundaries" for a country currently being "choked" by a politically weaponized class.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.