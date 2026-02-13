Liberia: Naymote, LACC Launch 2-Year Fellowship to Train 100 Young Leaders for Anti-Corruption Reforms

Monrovia — In a bold push to position young professionals at the forefront of Liberia's governance reforms, Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, in collaboration with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), has officially launched the Governance and Anti-Corruption Fellowship (GAF) Program.

The two-year initiative is designed to nurture a new generation of ethical, reform-minded leaders equipped to strengthen democratic governance and institutional integrity across the country.

The fellowship was formally launched on Tuesday, February 10, at the Civil Service Agency (CSA) office located within the Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

The ceremony drew a high-profile audience, including senior government officials, diplomats from the Embassies of Sweden, Ireland, and Germany, development partners, and civil society leaders.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In his welcome remarks, Naymote Deputy Program Director Joshua Dennis Cleon emphasized that corruption remains the single greatest threat to Liberia's development.

He argued that policies alone cannot fix the system; it requires a shift in leadership culture.

"This program is designed to promote transparency, strengthen oversight, and support reforms that enhance accountability across public institutions," Mr. Cleon said. "At Naymote, we believe that sustainable governance reform is built through partnership, evidence-based advocacy, and citizen engagement."

Delivering remarks on behalf of the LACC Executive Chairperson, Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe, Commissioner Samuel F. Dakana described the fellowship as a deliberate investment in people.

"The fellowship is not a certificate to hang on the wall. It is a call to action," Mr. Dakana told the inaugural cohort.

He noted that the partnership between NAYMOTE and the LACC reflects a vital model where state institutions and civil society collaborate to expand civic participation and strengthen accountability.

Performing the official launch, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Aliou Mamadou Dia challenged the fellows to find their courage.

"This is a big responsibility. It is time to challenge and use the influence you have on social media and in your offices to speak out," Mr. Dia said.

"If you see something, say something. When you stand, you are not standing for yourself; you are standing for the entire nation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Corruption Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

International partners echoed the urgency of the initiative. The Embassy of Ireland highlighted Liberia's "youth bulge," noting that with nearly 75% of the population under age 35, the country is at a defining crossroads.

"These fellows will return to their communities not merely as graduates, but as ambassadors of a movement," an embassy official stated, adding that public resources must be managed honestly to ensure trust for future generations.

The most stinging charge of the day came from Lawrence Yealue, Executive Director of AccountabilityLab Liberia. Speaking on behalf of civil society, Mr. Yealue warned the fellows against becoming "spies" for the corrupt elite.

"Today, you should refuse to be bought. You should refuse to have your mindset realigned with corruption. Sometimes you come with smiling faces, but you are the agents of the few who are already corrupted. I hope this is not what you are here for."

He urged the youth to set "new boundaries" for a country currently being "choked" by a politically weaponized class.