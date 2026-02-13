Liberia: Ailing Ex-Traditional Chief Zanzar Karwor Decries Neglect By Government, Others

Monrovia — The Former Chairman of the National Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia (NTCCEL), Chief Zanzan Karwor, is reportedly battling serious health challenges amid claims of neglect and abandonment at a local clinic in Montserrado County.

Chief Karwor, once a revered figure in Liberia's traditional leadership structure, said he is struggling to access adequate food and medication following a leg amputation and complications linked to diabetes.

His deteriorating condition has sparked public concern, with advocates calling for urgent medical and humanitarian assistance.

Social Media Outcry

In a video circulating on social media, the Chairman of Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), Mulbah K. Morlu, described Chief Karwor's situation as a medical and humanitarian crisis.

Morlu, a former Chairman of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), alleged that the former traditional leader has been abandoned by both the government and his peers.

"We are here today with Chief Zanzan Karwor, who has been very sick. We received a call from the clinic where he is being treated," Morlu said. "He was taken to a medical center last November and diagnosed with diabetes. According to medical records, the illness worsened and led to complications."

Morlu claimed that after being discharged from the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK), Chief Karwor's condition deteriorated further, eventually leading to the amputation of his leg.

"We were informed that there are no prescription drugs and no food at the clinic. Nobody is visiting him. He has been completely abandoned," Morlu added. "This is a statesman who was once highly respected and esteemed. Regardless of politics, he should not be left to suffer like this."

Unverified reports circulating online suggest that his condition remains critical.

Calls for Assistance

News of Chief Karwor's condition has triggered appeals from across the country, particularly from his home county of Grand Bassa.

Alexander Bealded, a former Representative of Grand Bassa County District 3, called on citizens to rally support.

"The neglect of Chief Zanzan Karwor is the neglect of the Bassa people. He is a symbol of our tradition. We need to raise funds for him," Bealded wrote.

A WhatsApp group titled "Raising Funds for Zanzan Karwor" has reportedly been created to mobilize financial support for his medical treatment.

A Long Career in Traditional Leadership

Chief Karwor initially served as Chairman of the National Traditional Council on an interim basis during the administration of former President Charles Taylor. He was later officially appointed in June 2006 by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He served until August 9, 2024, when Chief Arthur W. Dowah of Bong County was elected as his successor in Ganta, Nimba County, in line with provisions of the Local Government Act of 2018.

As head of the Council, Chief Karwor acted as a key liaison between the central government and traditional communities across Liberia.

Lawmaker's Visit

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Grand Bassa County District #2 Representative Clarence Banks visited the ailing former chief following reports that he had complained of abandonment.

Representative Banks provided an initial US$500 to support his medical needs.

Banks defeated Chief Karwor's wife, Madam Mary Karwor--who served 12 years as Representative--in the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.