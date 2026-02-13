Liberian Students Celebrate Cambridge Exam Triumph With Honors Ceremony

Paynesville City — Sixteen students from Dekwwaoh International School of Excellence known as D-Wise, left Liberia for six weeks in Nigeria to sit the prestigious Cambridge examinations. Nine returned with outstanding credits, a result administrators hailed as "exemplary" and a turning point in the school's three-year Cambridge program.

Speaking during the ceremony, D-Wise principal, Precious Malay, framed the achievement as part of a larger journey, starting

"Since we took over as principals of this noble institution, we have not stopped working to make sure that our students get a disciplined, safe, and conducive environment and international exposure they have longed for. Celebrate our top performers in the connected spirit of this school," Madam Malay said.

She praised the administrative team, teachers, and parents as the "backbone" of the institution. "Your partnership is our greatest asset. Your unwavering support and hope are a pathway for the greatness we see in our classroom every day," she told the audience.

Malay announced new opportunities: participation in a London RTO competition on June 14, 2026; summer schools abroad in July; and online pathways to Canadian universities.

"Our scholars will soon be representing us on the global stage," she said. A foundation celebration is also planned."

Giving the overview of the program, Vice Principal for Student Affairs, William Vanwen, recognized the students for academic achievement, urging parents to join in applauding their children's hard work in an era of growing distractions.

He stressed the importance of recognition as a counterbalance to modern diversions. "The world right now is so full of distraction. The young people are so distracted. They are distracted with, you know, digital gadgets. They are distracted with what they see, what they hear," Vanwen said.

He a call for parents to continue motivating their children. "They work hard. They deserve the honor they are going to receive today," the school's leadership said, urging families to give students "a reason to want to study more."

Also speaking, Agnes Hart, who was announced as the valedictorian of the Cambridge Class of 2025, turned her success into a message of resilience. "To be standing here right now and proudly saying I passed my Cambridge exam is a blessing," she said.

"Never give up, never stop studying, never stop trying, because there's no joy compared to the one you feel when you receive your results and see you passed."

She thanked her parents and her teachers. "The constant self-doubt, the sudden boost of confidence, the fear of not getting what others expected from me but the reminder that I'm doing this for myself, and my parents will be proud and supportive no matter what," she said.

Her exhortation extended to younger students: "Level 1 students, start working hard now to lessen the stress. Don't think that the exam is so far and you have enough time to prepare, because time goes by fast."

She added, "Level 2 students, keep working harder, stay up all night, do past papers, don't lose focus. I believe in all of you, and so does every single person in this room."

D-Wise's ceremony was more than a celebration of grades. It was a statement of integrity, ambition, and community spirit.

By rejecting grade inflation, insisting on transparency, and investing in international exposure, the school is positioning its students not just for local recognition but for global opportunity.