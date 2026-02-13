Liberia: Rep. Johnson Demands Clarity On Controversial Mano River Union Center

Grand Gedeh County District #2 Representative Marie G. Johnson has formally written to the House of Representatives seeking clarification on the controversial Mano River Union (MRU) Center for Regional Peace and Development, reportedly located in Foya District, Lofa County.

In her communication, Rep. Johnson raised questions about the center's establishment, purpose, and legal framework--issues that have sparked public debate and political attention. She urged the House to clarify whether the project received proper legislative approval and how it aligns with Liberia's national development priorities and regional agreements.

"Transparency and accountability are critical for projects of regional significance, particularly those involving international or sub-regional bodies such as the MRU," Rep. Johnson said. She emphasized the House's constitutional responsibility to ensure such initiatives are properly scrutinized and understood by both lawmakers and the public.

The MRU Center has elicited mixed reactions, with some questioning its mandate, funding sources, and potential impact on local communities, while others have welcomed it as a step toward strengthening regional cooperation and peacebuilding.

Following Rep. Johnson's communication, the House Plenary voted to forward the matter to leadership for a comprehensive probe, with a report expected to guide the House on the center's future. Many observers say the outcome could set a significant precedent for how regional projects are introduced and managed within Liberia's legislative framework.