Liberian Painter Makes Headway in Canada

Toronto, Canada — A Toronto-based gallery is increasingly becoming home to an impressive collection of paintings by Hallie Andrews Ndorley, a Liberian refugee who immigrated to Canada in 2009 and has since emerged as one of the pioneer African painters living and working in Ontario.

With more than three decades of artistic practice, Ndorley continues to gain recognition for his distinctive visual language and compelling storytelling.

His recent work, Africa, My People (oil on canvas), stands out as a powerful exploration of strength, unity, and cultural diversity across the African continent.

The painting captures Africa's richness through a tapestry of nations and tribes, each represented by unique features and cultural attributes that together form a unified and multifaceted portrait of the continent.

Born in Liberia, Ndorley began his artistic education in his home country before expanding his career internationally.

Over the years, he has exhibited his work both nationally and globally, developing a style that blends abstract and figurative elements to create narratives rooted in identity, history, and resilience.

A self-taught artist, Ndorley began drawing at the age of seven and has trained and collaborated with numerous artists throughout his career.

His extensive travels and participation in exhibitions around the world have earned him several awards for his contributions to the arts.

Beyond his studio practice, Ndorley is also an educator, teaching at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College.

In 2025, he further strengthened his standing in the art community by serving as a juror for the Two Villages Art Society Summer Members Show.

Ndorley's growing presence in Canada reflects not only personal achievement but also the broader impact of Liberian and African artists within the global contemporary art scene.