Niger: France Denies Role in Niger Airport Attack As Junta Doubles Down On Accusations

French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed suggestions of any planned intervention in Niger, firmly rejecting claims from the country's ruling junta that Paris is orchestrating destabilisation efforts.

Macron's comments come as tensions between Paris and Niamey continue to simmer following Niger's 2023 coup - and as fresh accusations and counterclaims underscore a deepening diplomatic rift between the two countries.

On Friday evening, Niger's junta leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, renewed allegations that France was behind the 29 January attack on Niamey airport, an assault claimed by Islamic State in the Sahel.

He described the incident as part of a "sick agenda of destabilisation", while maintaining that its apparent objective - to cripple Niger's air capabilities - had ultimately failed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Paris has repeatedly denied any involvement, with French armed forces spokesman Colonel Guillaume Vernet calling the accusations "clearly information warfare".

Macron's stance has reinforced that position, signalling France's continued refusal to be drawn into what it sees as politically motivated claims.

Niger accuses France, Benin and Cote d'Ivoire of sponsoring airport attack

Security tensions and shifting alliances

General Tiani, who seized power in July 2023, has frequently criticised France, accusing the former colonial power of financing jihadist groups active in the Sahel - a charge Paris strongly refutes. France, which previously led counterterrorism efforts in the region, was forced to withdraw troops following a wave of coups across West Africa.

The January airport attack has become a focal point in this dispute. Tiani said it was meant to be followed by seven simultaneous assaults in the Tillabéri region, a long-troubled area near Niger's western border. While he acknowledged a "flaw" in airport security, he praised the response of Nigerien forces, saying the attack had been "valiantly repelled".

Notably, Russian soldiers - reflecting Niger's shift towards Moscow as a key partner - reportedly assisted in countering the assault. This growing relationship highlights a broader geopolitical shift, as Niger seeks new alliances after cutting ties with France.

Despite the heated rhetoric, there are signs of resilience within Niger's security apparatus. Tiani emphasised that defence and security forces are "ready to take on any challenge", projecting confidence in the country's ability to manage ongoing threats.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Niger Conflict Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Niger to float its uranium on international market in break with France's Orano

Uranium dispute adds economic dimension

Beyond security concerns, the standoff between Niger and France has taken on a significant economic dimension - particularly over uranium, one of Niger's most valuable resources.

The junta has moved to assert control over the sector, nationalising Somaïr, a subsidiary of French nuclear fuel company Orano. The decision is part of a broader push to reclaim sovereignty over natural resources, which Niger's leaders say have long been exploited.

Tiani struck a somewhat conciliatory note on Friday, stating he was prepared to "send" France its share of uranium extracted from Somaïr at the time of the coup - estimated at around 100 tonnes. However, he was unequivocal about future production, insisting that "everything that has been produced since then is Nigerien and will remain Nigerien".

The issue has tangible consequences on the ground. Around 1,000 tonnes of "yellow cake" - uranium concentrate - has been sitting at Niamey airport for weeks, awaiting export. Its fate remains uncertain, symbolising the broader stalemate between the two countries.

France has challenged the move in court, with Orano launching legal proceedings against the nationalisation. For Niger's leaders, however, it is a step towards greater economic independence and a key part of their post-coup agenda.

(With newswires)