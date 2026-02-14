West Africa: Ecobank Group Stock Price Doubles in 2 Years As Earnings Climb

Ecobank Transnational Inc shares have nearly doubled in price in 2 years, underscoring renewed investor interest in West African banking stocks. The Togo-based (BRVM: ETIT) lender closed at 29 XOF on February 13, 2026. The stock has gained 26.1% year-to-date and 27.7% in USD terms. It is up 81.3% over the past year and 70.6% in the last 6 months. Two years ago, the shares traded around 14 to 15 XOF.

The rally follows improved earnings and stronger balance sheet metrics. Ecobank reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.96 billion, up 11.35% year on year. Net income reached $411.34 million. Total assets stood at $32.4 billion, with $4.3 billion in cash against $1.9 billion in debt.

The bank's return on equity is 29.39%. Despite the gains, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a price-to-sales ratio of 0.39.

Ecobank is the most traded stock on the BRVM over the past 3 months. With a market value of 524 billion XOF, it represents 3.51% of the exchange.

Key Takeaways

Ecobank's rise reflects a broader repricing of BRVM banking stocks as investors focus on earnings and capital strength. After years of muted valuations, regional banks are benefiting from tighter cost control, improved asset quality and stronger capital buffers. Return on equity above 25% is rare in many global banking markets. In West Africa, it signals operating leverage and improved risk management after past currency and credit cycles. At a price-to-earnings ratio below 2, the market is still assigning a discount relative to peers in other emerging markets, where banks often trade at multiples of 6 to 10 times earnings. Liquidity on the BRVM has also improved, with higher trading volumes supporting price discovery. As dividend payouts stabilize and balance sheets strengthen, investors are treating banks less as speculative trades and more as income and value plays. The move suggests regional capital markets are entering a phase where fundamentals, not momentum alone, are driving returns.