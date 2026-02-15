Africa: France Cuts Funding for Global Fund to Fight Aids, TB and Malaria By More Than Half

France cut its contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria by 58 percent on Thursday, confirming a major reduction in funding that health organisations warn will cost lives.

After months of uncertainty, the government said its pledge for the 2026-2028 cycle will fall from €1.6 billion in the previous funding period to €660 million.

Since its creation in 2002, the Global Fund has helped save nearly 70 million lives worldwide.

Vincent Leclercq, executive director of Coalition Plus, an international network of organisations dedicated to the fight against AIDS, told RFI that this decrease in funding will have serious consequences.

"There is a direct impact between the budget they are able to raise and the number of lives they are able to save," he said, pointing to interventions including antiretroviral treatments for HIV, malaria prevention nets, condoms and testing services.

The Global Fund dispensed antiretroviral treatments to 25.6 million people in 2024.

Rural populations at risk

"This decrease [in funding] will translate directly into disaster," Leclercq warned, adding that the first people to suffer will be vulnerable and communities and those that are harder to reach.

"If budgets are cut, community-based workers won't be able to provide testing in rural areas," he said. "A decrease in testing will turn into an increase in infections."

While private foundations may increase contributions, Leclercq calls the idea that they could offset such cuts "an illusion".

France's overall development aid contribution is set to fall by €800 million in the 2026 budget, down 18 percent from 2025 and 38 percent compared to 2024.

In a joint statement, several NGOs - including Coalition Plus - criticised what they called a historic reduction.

Camille Spire, president of the French non-profit AIDES, said the cut amounted to a "desertion" by France in the fight against these diseases, adding that previous funding reductions have already seen "devastating effects".

"We are revolted by France's abandonment of the sick, its international commitments and multilateral cooperation," she said.

The organisations also noted that the move comes despite a unanimous resolution in the French National Assembly on 3 February calling on the government to strengthen support for the global fight against HIV.