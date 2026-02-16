Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire Inflation Edges Up to 1.4 Percent On Food, Housing Costs

Inflation in Côte d'Ivoire rose to 1.4% year on year in January 2026, up from 0.06% in December, according to official data released on Feb. 11.

The increase was driven by food, housing and catering. Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rose 1.62%. Fresh, chilled and frozen meats increased 9.55%, while live animals gained 11.22%. Tubers, plantains and cooking bananas rose 5.96%. Prices of unprocessed cereals fell 0.79% and cereal flours dropped 2%, limiting overall food inflation.

Housing, water, gas and electricity prices rose, led by a 3.66% increase in rents. Firewood climbed 6.62% and coal rose 10.23%.

Restaurants and hotels prices increased 1.80%. Canteens and cafeterias rose 8.35%. Hotel prices fell 0.67%.

Energy products declined 2.12%, helping contain headline inflation. Core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy, stood at 1.94%, above the headline rate.

The figures show that price pressures are shifting from energy to services and housing.

Key Takeaways

Côte d'Ivoire remains one of the lowest-inflation economies in West Africa, supported by the CFA franc's peg to the euro and regional monetary policy under the BCEAO. Inflation in the WAEMU region averaged around 3% in 2025, below peaks seen in 2022 when food and fuel costs surged after global supply shocks. The latest data suggests domestic factors are now driving prices. Rent increases reflect urban population growth and demand for housing in Abidjan and other cities. Food inflation remains linked to supply chains, weather patterns and transport costs. Energy prices have eased compared with last year, reducing pressure on households. However, core inflation above headline inflation indicates that service costs may keep overall inflation near current levels in coming months.