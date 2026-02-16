Nigeria Kicks Against Illegal Recruitment of Citizens - Russia War

The Federal Government of Nigeria has warned against the illegal recruitment of Nigerian citizens into foreign armed conflicts.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, gave this warning in a statement issued on Sunday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the ministry.

The minister expressed grave concern over the rising and alarming cases of Nigerian citizens being illegally recruited to participate in foreign armed conflicts.

According to him, recent media investigations and security reports indicated that Nigerian nationals were allegedly recruited under false pretences, including promises of lucrative employment, security jobs, educational opportunities, or migration incentives.

Daily Trust, quoting sources familiar with the matter, recently reported that at least four Nigerians allegedly recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine were killed on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The slain Nigerians -- Adam Anas, Akinlawon Tunde Quyuum, Abugu Stanley Onyeka and Balogun Ridwan Adisa -- were recruited on the false pretence of a "security job" but ended up being conscripted and deployed to the war front after three weeks of training.

The Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Andrey Podyelyshev, has since denied reports that Nigerians are being conscripted to fight in Ukraine.

However, Tuggar corroborated Daily Trust reports, saying, "Several Nigerians who have fallen victim to such unfortunate situations were deployed to combat zones, after being misled and coerced into signing military service contracts.

"Reports suggest that recruitment tactics involve deceptive offers of high monthly salaries, signing bonuses, and fast-tracked citizenship.

"In several instances, victims are reportedly compelled to sign contracts in foreign languages without adequate legal guidance, and their travel documents are allegedly confiscated upon arrival.

"Reports also indicate the involvement of intermediaries or agents who facilitate travel arrangements under tourist or other non-military visa categories."

Nigeria warned all citizens against engaging in or accepting any offer that involves participation in foreign armed conflicts.

"The Ministry wishes to emphasise that Nigerians who choose to participate in foreign conflicts outside approved governmental frameworks do so at their own risk.

"To address the anomaly, the government is engaging relevant domestic and international partners to investigate these developments and to enhance public awareness of the dangers of illegal recruitment.

"Nigerian Missions abroad have also been directed to strengthen consular vigilance and provide timely advisory services to Nigerian nationals," he said.

He urged parents, guardians, community leaders, and educational institutions to sensitise young Nigerians about the grave risks associated with deceptive foreign recruitment schemes.

"Citizens are strongly advised to verify all overseas employment or study opportunities through official government channels and to report suspicious recruitment activities to appropriate authorities," the minister stated.