Angola to Waive Visa for Nigerians With Diplomatic, Official Passports

Nigeria and Angola have signed a bilateral agreement on the waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the agreement was signed on Sunday, 15th February 2026, on the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to him, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, signed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while the Angolan Minister of External Relations, Ambassador Tete Antonio, signed on behalf of the Republic of Angola.

The statement said the visa waiver agreement between both countries is expected to ease official engagements between both governments by removing administrative barriers for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports

"This development aligns with broader continental efforts to promote mobility, strengthen institutional collaboration, and support Africa's integration agenda," it added.