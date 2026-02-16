Angola to Waive Visa for Nigerians With Diplomatic, Official Passports

16 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

Nigeria and Angola have signed a bilateral agreement on the waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the agreement was signed on Sunday, 15th February 2026, on the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to him, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, signed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while the Angolan Minister of External Relations, Ambassador Tete Antonio, signed on behalf of the Republic of Angola.

The statement said the visa waiver agreement between both countries is expected to ease official engagements between both governments by removing administrative barriers for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports

"This development aligns with broader continental efforts to promote mobility, strengthen institutional collaboration, and support Africa's integration agenda," it added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.