Nigeria: ICPC Tracks 38 Projects in Security Risk Areas in Borno, Yobe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has begun tracking executive and constituency projects in security risk areas and other parts of Yobe State.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Borno state, Linus Gubbi Matashi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri, said the initiative was aimed to ensure that the projects were not abandoned and allocated funds are properly utilised.

He revealed that the commission is monitoring a total of 38 projects in the state to ensure execution to a specifications and make sure there is value for money.

"In Borno and Yobe, insecurity hinders project completions, we monitor such cases and refer back to the headquarters for directives.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We have an estate valuer and quantity surveyor on the team to see if there are instances where these projects are poorly executed or abandoned.

"And, if the place is conducive enough for them to go back and conclude the work we give the relevant contractors a period of time to complete it, and if not done, we recover the money," he said.

He explained that, where the projects are criminally executed, recommendations would be made for enforcement of real criminal investigation on the work done for proper prosecution.

He lamented that most communities covered by the commission don't take ownership of the projects allocated to them by the government.

"They lack concern, they don't report wrongdoings to the commission or the contractors when the projects are compromised. They don't care whether the project is abandoned halfway or not done completely. There is a lack of commitment from the host communities, " he said.

He said it's one of the mandate of the commission to track projects that are executed and ensure they were done to a specifications and make sure there is value for money.

He said on the project's tracking team are the two operatives from the commission, an estate valuer and quantity surveyor and some members of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Journalists, the representatives of beneficiary communities and other stakeholders.

Gubbi said at the end of the project tracking, the team's reports would be made available to him for presentation to the ICPC headquarters for action.