Nigeria: Over 50,000 Nigerian Doctors Practise Abroad, NMA Raises Alarm

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has disclosed that over 50,000 Nigerian-trained doctors are currently practising outside the country, attributing the development to aggressive foreign recruitment and better welfare packages.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Kalapanzi Barracks in Kakuri, Kaduna, at the weekend, the NMA National President, Bala Mohammed Audu, lauded the Nigerian military, particularly the Army, for their sacrifices in defending the country.

Audu, while speaking on efforts to reduce medical tourism and brain drain, said the country was losing a significant number of its medical workforce to foreign nations.

"There seems to be more Nigerian doctors outside the shores of this country than there are within the country. Which means we are talking about over 50,000 doctors practicing outside the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This makes it possible because of the quality of doctors that Nigeria trains. A lot of the time it's not just that Nigerian doctors are leaving the shores of this country and going elsewhere but you find countries come to Nigeria to recruit the doctors and take them out, even when they don't apply to go out.

"But having said that, there is also an internal migration within the system, within Nigeria, that is doctors moving from one institution to another where their welfare is better taken care of. And in this angle, we must praise the military."

He noted that beyond international migration, internal movement of doctors within Nigeria is largely driven by welfare considerations.

The association, however, urged doctors to consider joining the Nigerian military, noting that the Military Salary Structure (MSS) is more attractive than the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

Responding, the Commanding Officer of 312 Artillery Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel I.J. Ufua, described the visit as a privilege for the regiment.

"I don't think the unit has gotten this privilege to have this great team in our midst. On behalf of the officers and men of this regiment, I sincerely welcome you to Kalapanzin barracks," he said.