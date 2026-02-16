Nigeria: Edo Confirms Lassa Fever Outbreak, Records 6 Deaths

15 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, has disclosed that the state has recorded six deaths from Lassa fever.

Dr Oshiomhole made this known in Benin City over the weekend while declaring an outbreak of the disease in the state.

"We have recorded 29 confirmed cases of lassa fever, with six deaths with notable increase in Etsako West and Esan West Local Government Areas."

He said a case manager has been designated to coordinate the clinical management of patients, while all pillars of the State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) have been fully activated.

The Edo State Government, he said, has taken proactive steps as Lassa fever has become a recurring outbreak in the state, including the donation of Lassa fever response packs to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH)

He urged residents to take preventive measures seriously by maintaining proper food storage, keeping homes and surroundings clean, avoiding contact with rodents and their droppings, and reporting symptoms such as persistent fever, sore throat, bleeding and weakness to the nearest hospital.

He noted that Lassa fever is preventable and that early presentation saves lives.

"Following a careful epidemiological review and risk assessment by the Edo State Ministry of Health, I hereby formally declare a Lassa Fever Outbreak in Edo State," he said.

