Nigeria: Another Bird Strike Disrupts United Nigeria Airlines' Flight Operations

The carrier says a bird strike involving one of its Airbus A320 aircraft during take-off from Asaba Airport on Saturday marks the third such incident since January 2026 and has led to flight disruptions across its network.

United Nigeria Airlines has reported another bird strike incident involving one of its Airbus A320 aircraft at Asaba International Airport in Delta State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, during the take-off of flight UN0523 from Asaba to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

The flight had been scheduled to depart at 5:00 p.m.

According to a statement issued by the carrier, the affected aircraft was withdrawn from service for detailed inspection in line with safety and regulatory requirements. As a result, some flights across its network were disrupted.

The airline disclosed that the latest incident marks the third bird strike involving its operating aircraft since January 2026, noting that each occurrence has been handled in compliance with aviation safety regulations.

Bird strikes are a recognised aviation risk, particularly during take-off and landing phases, and airlines are required to conduct mandatory inspections before returning affected aircraft to service. Globally, such incidents are not uncommon.

United Nigeria Airlines apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said efforts were ongoing to minimise disruptions and support affected travellers.

The airline also reiterated its commitment to upholding strict safety standards, stressing that the aircraft would only return to service after undergoing comprehensive airworthiness checks.