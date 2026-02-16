Nigeria: MACBAN Denies Terror Links, Urges Diplomatic Intervention Over U.S. Bill

"While we acknowledge the sovereign right of the United States to deliberate on religious freedom and human rights, we are concerned by narratives linking MACBAN with terrorism."

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Sunday denied involvement in banditry, terrorism, kidnapping or cattle rustling, insisting it has never condoned violent activity in Nigeria.

National President, Baba Ngelzarma, stated this in Abuja while addressing a news conference on 'H.R. 7457 - Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026', before the United States Congress.

Ngelzarma said no court in Nigeria or abroad had ever convicted or indicted the association for criminal or terrorist activity.

"While we acknowledge the sovereign right of the United States to deliberate on religious freedom and human rights, we are concerned by narratives linking MACBAN with terrorism.

"We categorically reject such insinuations as false, unfounded and injurious to the integrity of a duly registered national association," he said.

He explained that MACBAN was established in 1986 and is a legally registered corporate entity under Nigerian law.

"For over four decades, we have operated openly with national, state and local structures, and executives democratically elected every four years.

"We are recognised by federal and state governments as stakeholders in livestock development, pastoral welfare and conflict mediation.

"Our members contribute significantly to Nigeria's protein supply and rural economy," he said.

He warned that international blacklisting of legitimate actors risked economic losses, trade disruption and further marginalisation of vulnerable communities.

Mr Ngelzarma said pastoralists had been victims of criminality, noting that armed groups had attacked communities, rustled cattle, displaced families and assassinated leaders.

"In 2025 alone, at least eight of our state leaders were killed by criminal elements. These tragedies show we are victims of insecurity, not perpetrators," he said.

He appealed to the Senate Committees on Foreign Affairs and on National Security and Intelligence to pass a resolution correcting what he described as erroneous characterisation.

He also urged activation of parliamentary diplomatic channels to engage the US Congress constructively.

"MACBAN calls on the President of the Senate and the National Assembly to intervene legislatively to safeguard the integrity of Nigerian institutions," he said.

He cautioned that failure to address the issue could damage Nigeria's image, embolden sanctions-based targeting and undermine public confidence in lawful institutions.

Mr Ngelzarma urged the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Adviser to begin urgent diplomatic engagement with relevant US authorities.

"We request that this matter be elevated within bilateral security dialogues to ensure counterterrorism cooperation is not premised on false equivalences.

"Nigeria's security architecture must not be undermined by external narratives that disregard domestic judicial processes and lawful institutional status," he said.

He called on Nigerian and international media to avoid sensational or stereotype-driven reporting.

"Complex security challenges require nuanced coverage, not generalised profiling of entire communities.

"MACBAN remains committed to national unity, constitutional order, peaceful coexistence, livestock modernisation and cooperation with security agencies," he said.

