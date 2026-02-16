Africa: AU Summit in Addis Ababa - Tunisia Affirms Unwavering Support for Palestinian Cause

Tunis, Feb 15 — The 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government concluded on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The summit served as a forum for dialogue and consultation among African leaders on several key issues pertaining to Africa's future and its partnerships.

It also provided an opportunity to adopt a series of resolutions presented by the AU Executive Council in many fields related to peace and security in Africa, economic integration programmes, and water and energy security.

During the examination of the summit report on the situation in Palestine and the Middle East, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti reaffirmed Tunisia's firm principled position of support for the Palestinian people's struggle, their right to self-determination and to establish a fully sovereign and independent State on the whole Palestinian territory with the Holy City of Al-Quds as its capital, according to a ministry press release.

Nafti commended on the occasion, the African solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly the African Union's "honourable" stance in the face of attacks perpetrated in the Palestinian territories over the past two years, urging the international community to shoulder its responsibility to guarantee the sustainability of the ceasefire and protect the Palestinian people.