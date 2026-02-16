South Africa: President Ramaphosa Delivers Assessment On African Security Challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that worsening conflicts, unconstitutional changes of government and humanitarian crises threaten to reverse Africa's democratic and developmental gains.

The President delivered remarks on the report of the African Union's Peace and Security Council at the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of States and Government held in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

"South Africa appreciates the report on the state of peace and security on our continent, and remains concerned about worsening conditions of conflict, war and instability on our continent.

"South Africa reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the vision of a peaceful, prosperous and integrated Africa as articulated in agenda 2063," President Ramaphosa said.

The President noted that several countries have been suspended from the AU due to unconstitutional changes of government, thus reversing "democratic gains and development of our continent".

"The slow transition to constitutional order by the suspended countries is of concern.

"There must be demonstrable and comprehensive political engagement to assist any suspended country to navigate their respective transitions successfully and speedily; and to ensure they do not slide back into conflict," President Ramaphosa said.

His comments come amid member suspensions by the AU following coups in several countries in parts of West and Central Africa since 2020.

Spotlight on Sudan

Turning to the Horn of Africa, President Ramaphosa emphasised concern about safety in the region where conflict between a paramilitary group and the army has led to the deaths of tens of thousands and the displacement of millions.

"The situation in Sudan remains of concern to us all.

"We reiterate our call for all warring parties to lay down their arms immediately, allow unfettered humanitarian access and, most importantly, embark on an inclusive national political dialogue as the only way towards a sustainable resolution," he said.

On the recent political and security developments in South Sudan, the President called for a ceasefire.

"We call for a ceasefire in all affected States and urge all stakeholders to engage in an all-inclusive dialogue that will pave the way for free, inclusive and credible elections to end the long transition.

"South Africa, together with other C5 Members and members of IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development], is hosting a C5 Plus Summit here in Addis Ababa to consolidate South Sudan peace.

"There is a need for pragmatism and for an honest assessment of the minimum conditions required to conduct free, inclusive and credible elections, while acknowledging that certain processes may necessarily extend beyond the lifespan of the Revitalised Agreement," President Ramaphosa said.

The eastern DRC

President Ramaphosa raised alarm that despite "several mediation and peace processes", the security and humanitarian situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has not improved.

"We reiterate that the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC must be upheld and respected. We condemn the continued capture of territories by the M23/AFC in the Kivu and Ituri provinces. Such unlawful actions must be corrected decisively.

"South Africa has assumed the role of the Regional Oversight Mechanism for the DRC and the Region, and during our tenure we will work with all signatory countries to the Framework to find a durable solution to this protracted conflict," President Ramaphosa said.