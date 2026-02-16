South Africa: 20,000 Vaccines to Fight Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak - South African News Briefs - February 16, 2025

Western Cape Procures 20,000 Vaccines for Foot-and-Mouth Disease

The Western Cape government has procured 20,000 vaccines in response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, reports EWN. Premier Alan Winde and Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer oversaw the vaccination of free-roaming livestock in Phesantekraal, with the campaign focusing on Makhaza and Mfuleni. The outbreak was declared a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the SONA. Winde said the vaccines will support both protective and preventative measures, noting that early cases involved communal animals that move widely. He said the province plans to halt physical livestock auctions for 21 days once approval is granted, adding that online auctions will continue. A full permit system for animal movement and ongoing roadblocks have been introduced to help contain the spread.

Durban Flood Victims to Get First Homes Next Month After Delays

The eThekwini Municipality says the first batch of permanent houses for Durban flood victims will be ready next month after delays, reports SABC News. The initial 113 units, part of the planned 1,200 houses in Cornubia, were meant to be completed in December but are still under construction. The homes are for people displaced by the 2022 floods who have been living in temporary emergency accommodation. Two contractors have brought in subcontractors to speed up the work. Mayor Cyril Xaba said that the city is seeking an additional R80 million for infrastructure and services. He said the city expects to have 500 units from the Montclair Lodge renovation, 400 temporary residential units, and the 113 Cornubia houses completed by March, which will help ease pressure on emergency accommodation. Meanwhile, the DA has criticised the slow pace of relocation. Councillor Zamani Khuzwayo said disaster assessments are done after each incident, but planning and action remain slow, calling the delays "very sad."

Police Deployed to Springs to Protect Residents from Illegal Mining Risks

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of illegal mining near the Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs, Gauteng. The city has escalated the issue to the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources for further investigation. Police were also deployed to the area. EMPD spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said officers were monitoring the situation to protect residents. He said that their immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing of residents in that area.

