Nigeria: Dozens Killed in Attacks on 3 Villages

A group of gunmen attacked three villages in Nigeria in a dawn raid. At least 30 people have died and several are reportedly missing.

Armed gunmen on motorcycles launched an attack on three villages in northwestern Nigeria, leaving at least 30 people dead, police and residents said on Saturday.

The early morning raids took place in the communities of Tunga-Makeri, Konkoso, and Pissa in Niger State.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The villages are part of the Borgu region which is situated on the border with Kwara State, where Islamist militants killed over 160 people earlier this month.

The attack on Saturday also comes amid mounting insecurity in northern Nigeria, which is facing both jihadists and armed gangs, known locally as "bandits," kidnapping people for ransom.

Death toll feared to rise

Reports cited authorities and residents as saying that several homes were burnt down in Saturday's attack.

Wasiu Abiodun, ‌Niger State police spokesperson, confirmed the attack on Tunga-Makeri.

"Suspected bandits invaded Tunga-Makeri village … six persons lost their lives, some houses were also set ‌ablaze,” he said, adding that a "yet to be ascertained number of persons were abducted.”

Abiodun also confirmed that the Konkoso village was attacked, but provided no further information.

Many people are reported to be missing after the raids, raising fears that the death toll could climb further.

Nigeria facing pressure from the US

In recent months, Nigeria has been under intense scrutiny with US President Donald Trump baselessly claiming that Christians in the most populous African nation are being "persecuted" and victims of a "genocide" being perpetrated by "terrorists".

However, Nigerian authorities reject the claim, pointing out that the violence affects Christians and Muslims alike.

The US accusation has led to a security agreement between the two countries.

In December, the US conducted strikes targeting armed groups in Nigerian territories. A US military team is also deployed in the West African country.

Edited by: Zac Crellin