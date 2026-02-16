Ghana: NLC Secures Court Injunctionagainst Striking University Unions...but NEC Urges Members to Be Resolute

16 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE National Labour Commission (NLC) has obtained an interlocutory injunction from the High Court restraining four tertiary education unions from continuing what it described as an illegal strike action.

The unions affected are the Senior Staff Association, Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), the Teachers' and Educational Workers Union of TUC (TEWU-TUC), the Federation of University Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) and the Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG).

The court order, granted on Friday, February 13, 2026, directed the unions, including their executives, officers, members, agents and employees, to immediately call off the strike and to refrain from engaging in any further industrial action.

In its writ, the NLC said the injunction was necessary to ensure compliance with Ghana's labour laws and to safeguard industrial peace in the tertiary education sector.

Following the ruling, a statement issued by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Commission, Mr Larry George Botchwey, reaffirmed the NLC's commitment to promoting a peaceful and harmonious industrial relations environment through dialogue and lawful processes.

It urged parties involved in labour disputes to adhere strictly to established dispute resolution mechanisms to avoid disruptions to national life and essential services.

Despite the court ruling, the unions have directed their members across public tertiary institutions to remain on strike until further notice, insisting on the immediate restoration of a fixed overtime allowance.

A statement issued by the National Executive Committee (NEC) said there would be no return to work until the demand was met.

The strike, according to the NEC, affects all departments and units in public universities nationwide, including security services across all shifts, university hospitals and basic schools involving both teaching and non-teaching staff.

The NEC added that no category of staff had been exempted and announced the formation of a National Strike Task Force to monitor compliance and report defaulters for action.

 

