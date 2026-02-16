Nigeria: Again, Bird Strike Disrupts United Nigeria Airlines' Flight Operations

The Airline says a second bird strike in less than 24 hours involving another Airbus A320 aircraft occurred during take-off from Abuja on Sunday.

The United Nigeria Airline has recorded yet another bird strike, the second within 24 hours, further compounding operational challenges for the carrier and leading to additional flight disruptions across its network.

The incident occurred on Sunday, during the take-off of flight UN0519 from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The flight had been scheduled to depart at 12:00 p.m.

According to the airline's management, the bird strike affected one of the aircraft's engines and was subsequently withdrawn from service for comprehensive technical inspections in line with safety regulations.

The development brings the total number of bird strikes involving the company's aircraft since January to four.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported similar incidents involving the carrier. On Thursday, one of its Airbus A320 aircraft operating flight UN0514/614 from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, experienced a bird strike while landing at Port Harcourt International Airport at about 3:00 p.m. On Saturday, another Airbus A320 operating flight UN0523 from Asaba to Lagos was struck during take-off, leading to operational disruptions.

Bird strikes remain a persistent safety and operational concern in Nigeria's aviation sector, particularly during take-off and landing phases. Aviation experts note that seasonal weather patterns, waste-disposal practices in airport areas, and migratory bird movements can increase the likelihood of such incidents if wildlife control measures are not effectively implemented.

With two Airbus aircraft withdrawn from service within 24 hours, flight operations across the airline's network have experienced disruptions, including delays and possible rescheduling.

However, the carrier said the precautionary action was necessary to ensure passenger safety, adding that the aircraft would return to service only after undergoing a full inspection and certification.

The airline's management apologised to passengers for the inconvenience and said efforts were underway to minimise operational disruptions and support affected travellers.