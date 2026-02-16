Nigeria to Provide Office, Ships, Helicopters for Gulf of Guinea Security Force HQ

press release

Nigeria has pledged full infrastructural and operational support for the Combined Maritime Task Force in the Gulf of Guinea, pledging to provide office buildings, ships, helicopters, and temporary staff as the host nation of the force's headquarters.

This is even as the government has called for a stronger, coordinated African response to security threats, debt distress and mineral exploitation on the continent.

Speaking earlier during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, said Nigeria would host the Combined Maritime Taskforce for the Gulf of Guinea and provide the necessary infrastructure to ensure its operational effectiveness.

"As host of this taskforce, Nigeria will provide infrastructure, including office buildings, ships, helicopters and temporary personnel to ensure that the Force remains effective in combating transnational organised crimes and enhancing maritime security across the region," the vice president said.

Nigeria also welcomed progress recorded on the African Standby Force (ASF) and encouraged accelerated implementation of the MoU between the commission and the Regional Economic Communities/Regional Mechanisms (RECs/RMs).

VP Shettima further expressed support for a deeper analysis to advance the activation of the African Court of Justice and intensified advocacy for the ratification of the African Parliament protocol.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

16th February, 2026