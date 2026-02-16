Nigeria: FRSC Denies 120 Fatalities Report On Damaturu-Buni Yadi Road

Official 2025 statistics presented at the year-end briefing showed road traffic crashes fell by 26 per cent. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yobe sector command, has refuted claims that 120 lives were lost along the Damaturu-Buni Yadi road in 2025.

The Sector Commander, Andrew Longkam, clarified the matter in a statement on Sunday in Damaturu, calling the media report misleading and inaccurate.

"The report misrepresented official crash statistics and wrongly attributed statements and figures to me," Mr Longkam said, emphasising he did not grant any interview.

He added, "I did not release the figures as published. The article does not reflect the official data of Yobe State Sector Command."

Official 2025 statistics presented at the year-end briefing showed road traffic crashes fell by 26 per cent, from 158 cases in 2024 to 117 cases in 2025.

He noted that fatalities, however, rose from 78 in 2024 to 115 in 2025, while injuries increased from 867 to 926 within the same period.

He said the total persons involved in crashes rose from 1,549 in 2024 to 1,664 in 2025, while those rescued without injury increased from 604 to 623.

Mr Longkam further disclosed that 13,538 traffic offenders were arrested and sanctioned statewide in 2025, figures shared during the official press engagement marking year-end activities.

He acknowledged infrastructure challenges in some corridors, including Damaturu-Buni Yadi, but stressed it was wrong to attribute unverified casualty figures to the command.

"The command remains committed to data-driven interventions aligned with the 2026 Corporate Strategic Goals, targeting a 10 per cent reduction in road traffic crashes nationwide," he said.

According to him, key strategies include intensified enforcement against speeding and critical offences, expanded public enlightenment, strict speed device enforcement, and strengthened collaboration with stakeholders.

Mr Longkam urged the media to ensure accuracy in reporting, stating, "Public accountability depends on verified and precise information."

He reiterated that road safety is a collective responsibility and assured the command would continue providing accurate and timely public updates.