Nigeria: UniAbuja Council Appoints Two Deputy Vice-Chancellors

"The two senior academics were earlier returned unopposed following the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor..."

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, chaired by Olanrewaju Tejuoso, has approved two new Deputy Vice-Chancellors.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by the Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Habib Yakoob.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution is now known as Yakubu Gowon University.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Yakoob said Rosemary Udeozor was appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, while Muhammad Ndagi was appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration.

He said the appointments were ratified at the council's 82nd extraordinary meeting held on 13 February.

"The two senior academics were earlier returned unopposed following the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi," he said.

He added that the appointments take effect from 13 February for two years, in line with the university's extant laws.

"In their acceptance speeches, they pledged to support management's strategic direction and work closely with the Vice-Chancellor," Mr Yakoob said.

Ms Udeozor is a Professor of Educational Administration and Planning in the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education.

She obtained BA Ed, MEd and PhD degrees from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and joined the university in 1995, becoming a professor in 2009.

She previously served as Director of the General Studies Unit and Deputy Director of the Centre for Distance Learning.

Ms Udeozor is a member of the Nigerian Academy of Education and the Commonwealth Council for Educational Administration and Planning.

Ndagi is a Professor of Arabic Linguistics in the Department of Arabic.

He holds degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the International Institute for Arabic Language, Khartoum.

With over 45 years in teaching, he has served as Dean of Arts and Deputy Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies.

He is a Fellow of Arabic Studies in Nigeria and has contributed extensively to academic publications and language policy initiatives.

In another development, the council approved the extension of Sambo Mohammed's appointment as Acting Registrar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Yakoob said the decision was taken at the council meeting held on Feb. 5.

"He will continue to serve pending the conclusion of the process for appointing a substantive registrar," he said.