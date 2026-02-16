Nigeria: 2027 - I'll Contest for President - Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has affirmed to run for the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), sure of nothing but victory.

At the Obidient Conference and Official Declaration for ADC yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, with the theme, 'Activating the PO Effect in ADC', Obi alleged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) won't recognise any Labour Party (LP) leadership as long as he remains in it.

He told the gathering, "I left LP when I got informed that as long as I remain in the party, INEC will not recognise its leadership, that the federal government doesn't want me on the ballot.

"I want to assure you that I will contest the coming election even if it is held in their bedroom, and if they don't want to transmit the results, we will transmit them for them.

"The current administration has collected more loans than every other administration, and most of these loans will be repaid from 2045 to 2050 when most of the people who plunged the country into this indebtedness are no more."

He assured his administration that, when elected, it would invest heavily in education and health, as most great countries across the world achieved greatness through intentional investment in education, vowing to do everything possible to pull the people out of poverty and criminality.

He promised to rid Nigeria of corruption, saying it would be drastically reduced once a leader and his family had nothing to do with it.

"When I became governor of Anambra, I advised my wife to forget about the Office of First Lady because we were not elected together. I approved over 100 Certificates of Occupancy on government land, but had none for myself or my family. If you find any, petition me to the appropriate authority", he emphasised.

Dr Tanko Yunusa, Coordinator, Obidient Movement world-wide, urged supporters to mobilise for the 2027 general election, channelling their collective energy into ADC as the vehicle for victory and transformation come 2027.

Akwa Ibom state Coordinator of the movement, Dr Ben Smith, noted, "The 2027 presidential election is not about an individual but about a generation, jobs for the youths, security for families, dignity for workers and hope for every Nigerian."