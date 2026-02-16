Africa: Nigeria Endorses AU Reforms On Peace, Security, Others

Nigeria has endorsed proposed institutional reforms within the African Union (AU), focusing on peace and security governance, strengthening democratic institutions, and enhancing cooperation with international financial institutions and the private sector.

The country also aligned with restructuring efforts aimed at boosting domestic and regional resource mobilisation for affordable development financing.

President Bola Tinubu's position was presented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the closed session of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The submission followed deliberations on key thematic issues, including peace and security, integration and sustainable development, and amplifying Africa's global voice.

On tackling transnational organised crime and promoting the blue economy, Shettima commended the AU Peace and Security Council for endorsing the Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea.

He pledged Nigeria's commitment to hosting the task force headquarters and providing infrastructure, including office facilities, ships, helicopters, and temporary staff. He also reaffirmed support for strengthening the African Union Standby Force.

Highlighting the proliferation of small arms as a driver of conflict and extremism, Shettima called for renewed continental action.

On democracy, Nigeria backed reforms to strengthen institutions and address unconstitutional changes of government, while supporting the AU's decision to lift the suspension of Gabon and Guinea following their political transitions.

Shettima further stressed that Africa's mineral resources must drive industrialisation through coordinated policies promoting local processing, transparency, and responsible private sector participation.