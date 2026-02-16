Nigeria: FDI - Enugu Govt, Haier Group Inaugurate $20m Factory, Set for $30m Expansion

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on Saturday, inaugurated the Enugu Haier Factory, a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by the Chinese Haier Global Business in partnership with the state government.

This was even as the Vice President of Haier Group, Sun Yongle, said the FDI worth $20 million would produce smart phones, tablets, computers, smart boards, Android televisions, education and health technologies, and renewable energy solutions for electricity, agriculture, and transportation.

The factory, which saw the Mbah administration provide the land and build the massive structures, among others, while also placing offtake orders of over 25,000 all-in-one desktops and 300,000 tablets to power its 260 Smart Green Schools and encourage the investment, follows the state's other FDI patterns such as the ongoing electric car assembly plant construction at Owo by the Stallion Group and the Nortra Tractor Assembly Plant and Service Centre, Enugu, an investment by ODK Group of Denmark set for commissioning.

Inaugurating the factory in the heart of Enugu's capital city, Governor Mbah said the investment aligned perfectly with the administration's commitment to repositioning the state as a premier destination for investment, industry, and knowledge-driven growth and its push for a $30 billion economy from $4.4h billion.

"This partnership represents the convergence of vision, innovation, and opportunity - to generate Made in Enugu technologies that compete globally, while enabling us to support key local sector developments.

"It means that the devices empowering our students and that support critical industries will no longer be imported. That is strategic. It reduces costs. It ensures sustainability. And most importantly, it builds local capacity," he explained.

The governor added that the factory would also serve as a practical training platform for the state's vocational and technical institutions; generate employment; facilitate technology transfer; stimulate complementary small and medium-scale enterprises and also foster a technology ecosystem in the state.

He hailed President Bola Tinubu's macro policies, which he said had helped to a great degree in attracting a steady inflow of FDIs.

"This steady inflow of FDIs is an indication that the macro pressures that had hitherto prevailed have eased. We have seen the naira strengthen, our foreign reserves grow exceedingly, and a downward trajectory in inflationary trends," he emphasised.

Mbah called on investors from across Nigeria and beyond to follow the Haier example, stressing that Enugu was ready and open for business.

Speaking, the Vice President of Haier Group, Sun Yongle, said the factory would produce 200,000 units of various product lines annually, while also employing about 100 people for a start.

He added that Haier Group was working on a $30 million investment in the state, expanding to mining, agriculture, among others.

"Haier Group is the world's largest manufacturer of appliances, with global revenue exceeding $60 billion in 2025. We own a portfolio of international brands including GE Appliances, Mabe, Candy, Sanyo Aqua, Hoover, and Fisher & Paykel.

"The Enugu Haier Factory has a designed production capacity of 200,000 units per year, focusing on ICT products, medical equipment, and new energy products. When fully completed, the factory will employ more than 100 local workers, including our sales and service teams, and we will have over 200 employees in total.

"But this factory marks only the first stage of our investment in Enugu State. We are also discussing cooperation in agriculture, mining, and transportation, including sesame, coal, and tricycles. We expect our total investment in Enugu State to exceed $30 million.

"Our goal is for our products to be not only Made in Enugu, but also Designed in Enugu, with management and technical teams mainly composed of local professionals," Yongle stated.

He said Haier would establish a local Research and Development Centre and a training centre to provide free training and internship opportunities for students in Enugu State, commending Mbah for his support and leadership.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, commended Governor Peter Mbah for making the "Made in Enugu" dream a reality, citing the speedy completion of the factory in 18 months to back his drive for skills-based education in Enugu State.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, restated the federal government's support for innovation, industrialisation, and technical education as represented by the Enugu State Government and Haier through partnership.

"The President fully supports this initiative because it aligns with our Renewed Hope Agenda. This is adding to the President's vision of taking Nigeria from where it is currently to a $1 trillion economy," he stated.

Precious Anih of TVET College, GTC, Enugu, thanked Mbah for giving meaning to the dreams and future of Enugu children and youths.

"You have made us look into the future and have hope," she stated.