Nigeria: Nine Kidnapped Catholic Worshippers Rescued in Benue

Benue State government has confirmed the rescue of nine children who were kidnapped from Saint John Catholic Church in Ojije, Utonkon community in Ado local government area during a midnight prayer session recently.

In a statement issued by the governor's technical adviser on Media, Publicity, and Strategic Communication, Chief Solomon Iorpev, said Alia commended security operatives for the timely intervention.

The statement noted that the rescued children, comprising of six girls and three boys, were receiving care and support after the rescue.

Alia emphasised that security is the foundation of development and his administration will continue to strengthen collaboration with federal security agencies, community leaders, traditional institutions, and local security to ensure that communities live without fear, "and Benue remains a land of peace, justice, and coexistence."

He reassured the people that security forces and local vigilante groups will continue to work together to combat kidnapping and prevent future occurrences, and that the collection and sharing of information to track down perpetrators have been stepped up to achieve better results.

The governor advised residents to stay alert and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

The statement added, "His Excellency had convened a high-level security meeting on Friday, 13th February 2026, comprising the Idoma traditional council and top security officials in the state at the Palace of the Och'Idoma in Otukpo, where he , through a delegation led by his deputy, Barr Sam Ode mni, gave a marching order for the immediate release of the kidnapped victims."