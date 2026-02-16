Nigeria: Sterling Financial Holdings Confirms Full Recapitalisation of Banking Subsidiaries

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has confirmed that its core banking subsidiaries, The Alternative Bank (AltBank) and Sterling Bank, are fully recapitalised in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) revised minimum capital requirements, following final regulatory approvals received in January 2026.

The capital-raising programme itself was substantially completed between December 2024 and October 2025, positioning the Group well ahead of the 2026 industry deadline.

In December 2024, the Group completed a N75 billion private placement, raising N73.86 billion in net proceeds. Of this amount, N68.8 billion was allocated to Sterling Bank and N5 billion to The Alternative Bank, strengthening the capital base of both institutions.

This was followed by a N28.79 billion rights issue, which was oversubscribed by N10.29 billion.

Regulatory approvals in May 2025 enabled the allotment of N26.639 billion under the Rights Issue, with the oversubscription restructured into a private placement, enabling AltBank to meet the capital requirement for non-interest banks with national licences.

Sterling HoldCo further strengthened its capital position through an N88 billion public offer in October 2025, which was oversubscribed. The CBN has cleared the full amount of N96.69 billion for recognition as additional capital, while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the allotment of 13.812 billion shares.

In total, the Group injected N153 billion into Sterling Bank and The Alternative Bank, bringing both institutions into full compliance with the revised capital requirements.

Speaking on the development, Group chief executive officer of Sterling Financial Holdings Company, Yemi Odubiyi said, the recapitalisation strengthens the Group's ability to support economic activity while maintaining financial resilience.

"This exercise goes beyond regulatory compliance. It positions us to expand credit responsibly, accelerate innovation, and provide sustained support to businesses and households, while maintaining the discipline required in a challenging operating environment," he said.

Odubiyi noted that fully capitalising both Sterling Bank and The Alternative Bank reinforces the Group's dual-bank structure and its ability to serve conventional and non-interest segments.

"Our structure enables efficient deployment of capital across complementary markets and positions us to respond with agility to evolving customer needs," he said.

He added that strong investor participation across the capital programmes reflects confidence in the Group's governance and long-term strategy.

He noted that the strengthened balance sheet provides a platform for the Group's next phase of growth, saying "we are entering this phase from a position of significant financial strength, with the capacity to scale non-banking businesses, deepen digital capabilities, and pursue disciplined expansion opportunities while delivering sustainable value for shareholders."

In addition to strengthening its banking subsidiaries, Sterling HoldCo plans to inject N10 billion into SterlingFI Wealth Management Limited, its asset management subsidiary, in line with the revised minimum capital requirements for Capital Market Operators issued by the SEC in January 2026. The capital injection will support the commencement of full operations and contribute to the Group's revenue diversification objectives.

The recapitalisation confirmation coincides with a period of strong financial performance across the Group. In its full year 2025 interim results, Sterling HoldCo reported a 99 per cent increase in profit before tax, while gross earnings rose 46 per cent year-on-year, driven by growth across both interest and non-interest income streams.

Total assets expanded to nearly N4 trillion, customer deposits grew by 18 per cent, and shareholders' funds increased by 39 per cent to N424 billion, reflecting sustained profitability and balance-sheet expansion.