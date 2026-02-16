Liberia-China Alliance Shines At High-Profile Lunar New Year Gala

Paynesville — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr. has reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic relations with the People's Republic of China, describing the partnership as strategic, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking.

The Vice President made the remarks on Friday, February 13, 2026, when he led a host of senior government officials to a vibrant Chinese New Year Reception held at the Golden Gate Hotel in Paynesville.

Addressing guests on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boaka, VP Koung characterized the Lunar New Year celebration as a symbol of renewal, unity, and shared prosperity. He praised China's remarkable transformation into a global economic powerhouse, attributing its success to long-term planning, innovation, and policies that have lifted millions out of poverty.

"Liberia values its strategic and mutually beneficial partnership with China," the Vice President said, citing ongoing infrastructure initiatives, including the construction of Liberia's first modern overhead bridge along Tubman Boulevard, as clear evidence of China's commitment to bilateral cooperation.

He also highlighted China's scholarship and capacity-building programs for young Liberians, describing them as critical investments in human capital and national development. According to VP Koung, Liberia remains eager to expand cooperation with China in priority sectors such as trade, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and technology.

The well-attended event brought together more than 300 guests, including Richard Nagbe Koon, Speaker of the House of Representatives, cabinet officials, diplomats, representatives of Chinese enterprises and institutions, and members of the Chinese community in Liberia, all celebrating the Lunar New Year and the enduring friendship between the two nations.

In his opening remarks, Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu reviewed China's economic and social achievements in 2025 and underscored the steady growth of China-Liberia relations. He announced the upcoming Africa visit of Wang Yi, noting that 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa and has been designated as the "China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges."

"We will work more actively to build a community with a shared future for mankind," Ambassador Yin stated, adding that 2026 represents renewed hope and expanded opportunities for China-Liberia relations.

The envoy reaffirmed China's readiness to remain an engine of global economic growth while serving as a catalyst for Africa's development. He stressed China's commitment to implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state and aligning China's 15th Five-Year Plan with Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, with the aim of delivering tangible benefits to both countries.

Reflecting on developments in Liberia, Ambassador Yin noted that Chinese nationals over the past year have worked diligently across various sectors, contributing positively to bilateral cooperation and strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

The celebration featured cultural performances, including traditional songs and artistic displays, showcasing Chinese heritage, resilience, and the spirit of friendship between Liberia and China. http://

