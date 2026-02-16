Liberia and China Displayed a Cultural Blend.

Monrovia — The Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia (CIUL) on February 14, 2026, hosted a vibrant Spring Festival Gala at its 13th Street, Sinkor office.

The event brought together students, instructors, and members of the public to celebrate the Chinese New Year and promote cultural exchange between Liberia and China.

The gala featured captivating performances by CIUL students, including traditional Chinese music, dance, cultural displays, and presentations in Chinese. The performances reflected the essence of the Spring Festival: renewal, harmony, unity, and shared joy, while showcasing the growing interest of Liberian students in Chinese culture and language.

In addition, the event attracted a wide range of guests, including members of the Chinese Medical Team, representatives of the China & Liberia Friendship Bamboo Weaving School, distinguished personalities, and community members. A special appearance by the Chinese Ambassador's daughter added significance and warmth to the celebration.

However, speaking at the program, the Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia, Prof. Sumowood, described the relationship between Liberia and China as a strong and enduring bond, referring to the two nations as partners, friends, and "brothers and sisters."

Meanwhile, he called on Liberians to fully embrace the celebration of the Chinese New Year, in recognition of the historic ties and development cooperation between the two countries.

Prof. Sumowood emphasized that China's engagement with Liberia goes beyond diplomacy, highlighting contributions to infrastructure development, human capacity building, and international partnerships. He recalled remarks made by Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu during the 2026 Chinese New Year celebration held on February 13 at the Golden Gate Hotel, which Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and development partners attended.

According to Prof. Sumowood, Ambassador Yin stated that the Liberia-China relationship is centered on mutual respect, shared development goals, and people-centered cooperation.

He added that while China continues to support Liberia's national development, the Confucius Institute is equally contributing by empowering Liberians through education in the Chinese language, arts, and culture.

The Spring Festival Gala concluded with renewed commitments to strengthening cultural understanding and deepening people-to-people ties between Liberia and China through education and cultural exchange.http://

