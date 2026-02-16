Liberia & Seychelles Established Diplomatic Relations

Addis Ababa — The Governments of Liberia and the Republic of Seychelles have established diplomatic relations to strengthen bilateral ties.

The signing ceremony took place on the margins of the 39th Session of the African Union Assembly on February 13, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti expressed gratitude to the Government of Seychelles for supporting Liberia's election to the United Nations Security Council and for collaborating with Liberia in other multilateral forums.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Barry Faure, described the moment as historic, as his country established relations with Liberia in the 50th year of Liberia's independence.

The two Ministers agreed to deepen their partnership and cooperate on issues of mutual interest, such as trade, tourism, education and training, and political consultations.

The establishment of diplomatic ties with Seychelles highlights a significant achievement under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's foreign policy agenda, which seeks to forge new partnerships while strengthening existing ones. -Dispatch.