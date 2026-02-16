Liberia: Chinese Envoy Hails Deepening Ties With Liberia

Chinese Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, has praised the growing strategic partnership between Liberia and China, highlighting a year of tangible progress while outlining an ambitious roadmap for expanded cooperation across trade, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking Friday night at a colorful reception held at the Chinese Hotel in Paynesville to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Horse, the envoy framed the event against a backdrop of global uncertainty, emphasizing the need for solidarity and cooperation among nations.

The gathering, attended by senior Liberian officials, diplomats, and members of the Chinese community, provided a platform for Ambassador Yin to reflect on achievements recorded in 2025 and share China's vision for strengthening bilateral ties in the years ahead.

Ambassador Yin highlighted major historical commemorations observed by China, including the 80th anniversary of the victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and Taiwan Recovery Day, noting that the milestones "inspired the Chinese people to remember history and create a better future."

Turning to China's economic performance, he underscored the country's continued rise on the global stage, citing a 5 percent GDP growth rate in 2025 that pushed total output beyond RMB 140 trillion yuan.

"China's economic strength, scientific and technological abilities, defense capabilities, and composite national strength all reached new heights," he declared.

The Ambassador also pointed to China's environmental progress, describing "clear waters and lush mountains" as a defining feature of the country's development model.

On foreign policy, Yin highlighted China's "Global Governance Initiative," which complements the Global Development, Global Security, and Global Civilization initiatives, all aimed at building a more equitable international order.

He said the initiatives reflect China's commitment to "building a community with a shared future for humanity," and credited the "strategic guidance" of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for deepening mutual trust and practical cooperation.

The envoy noted frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries, including visits to China by senior Liberian officials such as Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Speaker Richard Koon, and Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

Ambassador Yin also announced continued Chinese support for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and the implementation of zero-tariff treatment for Liberian exports.

According to China Customs data cited by the envoy, Liberia's exports to China grew by 23.9 percent, reaching US$131 million.

He commended Liberia's adherence to the "one-China principle," describing it as "highly appreciated."

The Ambassador further highlighted ongoing development projects, including the construction of two overhead bridges on Tubman Boulevard, the National Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment Laboratory, as well as the Bamboo and Rattan and LBS projects, which he said demonstrate China's enduring commitment to Liberia's development.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Looking forward, Yin expressed optimism as China begins implementation of its 15th Five-Year Plan, pledging continued commitment to high-quality development, openness, and common prosperity.

He also noted that 2026 will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa, accompanied by around 600 planned cultural and engagement activities aimed at strengthening ties between peoples.

The Ambassador praised the Chinese community in Liberia for their contributions to bilateral relations and reaffirmed the embassy's commitment to protecting their rights and interests.

Concluding his remarks, Yin offered a toast for the Year of the Horse, symbolizing vitality and success.

"To the peace and prosperity of both China and Liberia, to the friendship between our two peoples, to the health and happiness of all the distinguished guests and your loved ones," he said.

Delivering remarks on behalf of President Boakai, Vice President Koung extended New Year greetings to the government and people of China, describing the celebration as a reminder of the values that have shaped China's rise.

"China's evolution into a global economic powerhouse is one of the most defining stories of our time," Koung said. "Through strategic planning, innovation, investment in human capital, and an unwavering commitment to development, China has lifted hundreds of millions of its people out of poverty."

He said Liberia admires China's journey and called for sustained cooperation, noting that the bilateral relationship is "strategic, respectful, and mutually beneficial."

Koung expressed gratitude for China's support to Liberia's development, particularly infrastructure investments, including the country's first modern overhead bridge on Tubman Boulevard.

"As we celebrate this New Year, may it bring renewed hope, strengthened friendship, and cooperation between our two nations. May the bond between Liberia and China continue to grow deeper, stronger, and more impactful for generations to come," he added.

The reception underscored the depth of China-Liberia relations, with both sides reaffirming commitment to expanding economic ties, strengthening development cooperation, and deepening people-to-people connections as the partnership enters a new phase.