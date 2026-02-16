Liberia Showcases Mining Investment Potential At Mining Confab

The Liberia Chamber of Mines, in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Liberia, delivered a compelling investment presentation at Mining Indaba 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa positioning Liberia as a premier destination for responsible and sustainable mining investment.

As Africa's leading international mining forum, Mining Indaba convenes major mining companies, global financiers, investors, and mining service providers from around the world. Liberia's participation was led by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. R. Matenokay Tingban. The high-level delegation also included the Chairman of the National Investment Commission, Mr. Jeff Bibo; the President of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, Mr. Amara KAMARA; and other senior government officials.

The coordinated and strategic presence of the delegation demonstrated Liberia's unified commitment to advancing its mining sector, attracting foreign direct investment, and strengthening international partnerships.

Through high-level bilateral meetings, strategic investment discussions, and participation in key policy dialogues, the delegation highlighted Liberia's vast and untapped mineral wealth, ongoing sector reforms, investor-friendly regulatory policies, and commitment to transparency and sustainable mining practices

A significant outcome of the engagement was productive discussions with the Africa Finance Corporation, which is now considering Liberia as a key investment destination. This development signals growing international confidence in Liberia's mining sector and its long-term economic prospects.

Liberia's robust participation at Mining Indaba 2026 reaffirmed the Government's determination to unlock the full value of the mining sector as a driver of sustainable national development.

Appreciation from The Liberia Chamber of Mines

The President of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, Mr. Amara KAMARA, extended his deepest appreciation to all members of the Chamber and the Government of Liberia for their invaluable contributions and active participation at the forum.

He commended the unity, collaboration, and commitment demonstrated by stakeholders, noting that Liberia's impactful presence was made possible through strong public-private sector cooperation. Mr. KAMARA emphasized that this shared dedication continues to strengthen Liberia's global reputation as a credible and competitive mining investment destination.