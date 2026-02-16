Liberia: Daily Observer At 45 and the Work Ahead

Today, February 16, 2026, the Daily Observer turns 45.

Forty-five years is not just a birthday. In Liberia, it is a testimony.

It is a testimony that independent journalism can survive pressure. That truth can outlive intimidation. That an institution can endure prison cells, political transitions, economic droughts, and now the digital storm -- and still stand.

But anniversaries are not trophies. They are checkpoints.

So we must ask ourselves, plainly: what does this milestone mean for Liberia? And what does it require of all of us?

Liberia is stepping onto a bigger stage. We have secured a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Major investment agreements are being ratified. Liberians are excelling globally in technology, medicine, business, arts and diplomacy. The narrative about our country is shifting.

This is not a small moment.

And moments like this demand maturity.

Scripture reminds us in 1 Corinthians 3:6-7: "I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the increase." Growth does not come by accident. It comes by planting, watering, tending -- consistently.

For 45 years, the Daily Observer has planted and watered. We have reported when it was risky. We have questioned when it was unpopular. We have defended press freedom when it was inconvenient. But increase -- real national increase -- requires partnership.

That is why our theme going forward is simple and urgent:

#GOLIBERIA

This is not a marketing slogan. It is a charge.

And to explain how we intend to move, let us return to something basic: food.

A nation, like a body, thrives on a balanced diet.

If you eat only sugar, you feel strong for a moment -- then you crash.

If you eat only salt, your pressure rises.

If you eat only spice, you lose nourishment.

The same is true of information.

If Liberia consumes only scandal, we become cynical. If we consume only praise, we become blind. If we consume only gossip and social media noise, we become distracted.

A healthy society requires a balanced information diet.

At 45, the Daily Observer recommits to providing exactly that.

We will continue to investigate wrongdoing and demand accountability. We will continue to scrutinize public spending and public policy. We will continue to ask uncomfortable questions.

But we will also deliberately amplify stories that build economic muscle and social confidence: youth entrepreneurship, agricultural value chains, digital innovation, diaspora investment, vocational skills, financial literacy, and policy explained in plain language.

We refuse to feed the nation only outrage. We will feed it understanding.

And here is where the "so what?" becomes serious.

Independent journalism is not cheap.

Investigations require time. Reporters must be paid. Legal defense costs money. Printing presses must run. Digital platforms must be secured and upgraded. Young journalists must be trained.

If Liberia wants independent journalism, Liberia must invest in it.

There is no shortcut around that truth.

When you subscribe, you are funding accountability. When you advertise responsibly, you are supporting transparency. When you partner with credible media, you are strengthening democracy. When you purchase Observer merchandise or support special editions and sponsored educational content, you are helping sustain a newsroom that works for you.

This is not charity. It is civic investment.

The Bible says in Hosea 4:6, "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge." Ignorance weakens a nation faster than poverty. When citizens do not understand budgets, concessions, laws or global agreements, they cannot participate meaningfully in shaping their future.

Liberia is entering complex negotiations. Our youth are entering competitive global markets. Our institutions are being tested at home and abroad.

You cannot compete on the world stage on a junk information diet.

To the young people of Liberia especially: this is your country. Your time is not tomorrow. It is now. If you want opportunity, engage. If you want better systems, understand them. If you want growth, build it. And support the institutions that inform you.

#GOLIBERIA is not something the government does alone. It is something citizens do daily.

It means reading critically. It means supporting credible journalism. It means holding leaders accountable. It means celebrating real achievement. It means building businesses, learning skills, mentoring others and demanding excellence.

Forty-five years means we have credibility forged under pressure. It means we have scars -- and wisdom. It means we have seen Liberia at her lowest, and we now see her rising again.

But rising requires fuel.

A balanced nation requires a balanced information diet.

At 45, the Daily Observer recommits to planting, watering and tending the truth -- so that Liberia can grow stronger, wiser and more competitive in this new chapter.

We cannot do it alone.

Even in the presence of our enemies, the table is set.

The work continues.

The future is watching.

#GOLIBERIA 🇱🇷