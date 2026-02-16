Ghana: Minister Promotes Made-in-Ghana Chocolate On the Floor of Parliament

16 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, on Friday highlighted the economic and cultural value of Made-in-Ghana chocolate as part of activities marking Ghana Chocolate Day, celebrated annually on February 14.

While responding to questions on her sector on the floor of Parliament in Accra, the Minister also shared locally produced chocolate with Members of Parliament, the Speaker, and parliamentary clerks, using the occasion to deepen public conversation around Ghana's cocoa and chocolate industry, which is globally recognised for its quality.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the celebration, the Minister stressed the importance of intentional consumption of Ghanaian chocolate, describing it as "a brand, an identity, and an expression of love for our own products."

She noted that locally produced chocolate plays a critical role in job creation, particularly among young entrepreneurs and women across the value chain.

According to her, the growth of Ghana's chocolate industry has enabled many families to sustain livelihoods, educate their children, and participate meaningfully in the economy.

The Minister further urged Ghanaians to prioritise local products, explaining that purchasing goods made in Ghana keeps money within the local economy, while imported alternatives result in capital flight.

"Anytime you buy something produced outside Ghana, you are sending the money out of Ghana," she stated, declaring her commitment to aggressively promoting Ghanaian products.

Ghana Chocolate Day is an annual initiative aimed at promoting the consumption of locally manufactured chocolate, adding value to Ghana's cocoa, and strengthening national pride in one of the country's most important natural resources.

 

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

