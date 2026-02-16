Ghana: Telecel Ghana Earns Top Employer Recognition

Telecel Ghana has been named a Top Employer for the eighth consecutive year.

The certification, awarded by the Top Employers Institute, places the telecom operator among a select group of employers globally that has sustained high standards in workforce practices and people management across areas such as leadership, learning and development, diversity and inclusion, employee wellbeing, and workplace culture.

"For eight consecutive years, our people practices have met global benchmarks. That consistency tells us we are building a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to grow," Ms Patricia Obo Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, said.

The Top Employers Institute assesses organisations through a detailed audit of their human resource policies and employee experience, a comprehensive process that covers six key dimensions such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing, among others.

Telecel Ghana's Human Resources Director, Rachael Appenteng, said the recognition validates the telco's people strategy during a period of change and growth.

"Our ongoing efforts to enhance how people experience the organisation continue to focus on building trust, strengthening capability, and creating inclusive systems that empower our people to bring their best selves to work. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to co-creating an enabling and supportive work culture with our employees," she said.

She added, "In reaction to the bestowed recognition, Telecel Ghana employees affirmed that the collaborative and supportive workplace culture is what sets the company apart."

Torikubu Omar, a Management Information Systems & Data Science Analyst who has worked with Telecel for the last three years, said: "This recognition as Top Employer is well-deserved because it reflects what the company embodies and our daily experience. Working at Telecel Ghana feels like belonging to a community that truly sees and supports you. There's space to learn, to speak up, and to grow professionally and personally as well."

For Telecel Ghana, the eighth consecutive Top Employer certification comes at a time when the telco is expanding its connectivity footprint and investing significantly in technological infrastructure. Against that backdrop, the company believes that a strong internal workplace culture will remain central to improving performance and trust.

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority for recognising excellence in people management practices, certifying organisations that meet rigorous international standards as employers of choice. In 2025, it certified nearly 2,500 companies across 131 countries and regions, collectively impacting more than 14 million employees worldwide.